Balls Of Steel: Twitter Calls B*llshit On Musk's "Video Proof" That Cybertruck Window Stunt Worked At Rehearsal

Musk released video of the stunt working in “rehearsal” – Twitter isn’t convinced. 

Unable to just move on with life and “take the L”, as one Twitter user suggested Musk do, Elon Musk continues to propagate the notion that the Cybertruck armored window demonstration that led to his public humiliation on Thursday night actually went fine during rehearsal.

Musk tweeted on Friday afternoon: “We threw the same steel ball at same window several times right before event and didn’t even scratch the glass.”

Sure you did, Elon.

