The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Avdeyevka collapse & possible Trump presidency fuels EU panic
The Duran: Episode 1761
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Word is Zelenski just purchased a couple of yacht’s for $75 million dollars. American tax payer dollars at work.