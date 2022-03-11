AUKUS Deal. Whether the US Fulfills its Obligations.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
In September 2021, the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom concluded an agreement called “AUKUS”. One of the main points of the agreement was the transfer to Australia of American technologies for the construction of nuclear submarines.
