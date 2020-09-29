Atlanta BLM founder arrested for allegedly spending $200K from donations on new house & swag

*****News Topic 51*****
Atlanta BLM Founder Arrested After Spending $200,000 In Donations On House, Entertainment, & Suits.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/atlanta-blm-founder-arrested-after-spending-200000-donations-house-entertainment-suits
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Well in the EU were are missing Euro 15 billion in KIEV…
All of this money has been “stolen”.
Westward from Seattle to Kiev there is one big crime syndicate.