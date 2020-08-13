Assad Nearly Passes Out During Speech Amid Feared COVID-19 Explosion In Syria

No Title NEW – Here’s footage of Bashar al-#Assad mopping his forehead, slowing his speech & stepping away from the podium mid-speech in #Damascus. pic.twitter.com/p96Tq81d7p

On Wednesday Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was delivering a televised speech before a newly inaugurated parliament when he appeared to nearly pass out.

Shortly before the unusual incident which caused him to unsteadily and slowly walk away from the podium mid-speech, he was seen wiping his brow and briefly appeared in physical distress.

State-run SANA, citing the office of the Syrian presidency, said it was due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Possible causes, from medical experts, include (most likely) just low blood pressure, heart issues (infarction or angina), or early coronavirus.

Syria's 🇸🇾 dictator Bashar #Assad interrupted a speech he was giving to parliament after suffering a brief "mild" drop in blood pressure, said he didn't eat since yesterday afternoonHe the continued speech as normal w the MPs chanting "we defend you w our bloods, w our souls"

International monitors have complained that it’s been hard if not impossible to gauge true case numbers in the war-torn country, with weeks ago NPR alleging coronavirus has “overwhelmed” government areas while the Assad government conceals the true extent of the outbreak.

Officially reported numbers stand only at 1,255 cases, including 52 deaths – but some Syria watchers have posited that as many as 100,000 in Damascus alone may be infected.

