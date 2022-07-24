in Latest, Video

As Russia Prepares for Donbass Offensive Russia Records Steady Price Falls, Rebounding Economy

616 Views 15 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

Jim
Jim
July 25, 2022

Terry R
Terry R
July 25, 2022

Just to compare the Russian economy with the Ukrainian one using the Russian stats provided by Alexander:
Russia- Inflation 15.9%, Interest rate 8% with both falling
Ukraine: Inflation 21.5% Interest rate 25% with both rising
Russia GDP 2022- Fall of 4-6%
Ukraine GDP 2022- Fall of over 30%

