The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
As Russia Advances in Donbass West ‘Seeks Victory’ in Ukraine, Inviting Disaster Instead
News Topic 483
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The south Pacific media, in Australia, are painting Zalenski asw a hero, & that Ukraine can win this war, have a look at the LIES these criminals push 60 minutes Australia!
In my view these people are WAR CRIMINALS & Murderers, to promote the Death of soldiers, which the Jew media call Goyim ! Disgusting lowlife parasites !
The elections in Vietnam, of which you spoke, were scheduled for 1956, not 1958.
Eg. the Britanicca:
“an agreement according to which Vietnam was to be divided at the 17th parallel until elections, scheduled for 1956, after which the Vietnamese would establish a unified government”.
Of course, I understand that it has been a long day, etc.
—- I am a sixties kid! —- It is true that the LBJ admin had people proposing a tactical nuke in Vietnam, but the first to raise that possibility was the Eisenhower admin. https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/opinions/1982/08/22/when-ike-was-asked-to-nuke-vietnam/305c4152-202e-4303-9bdc-3424f4f7376b/ “At the opposite end of the spectrum, others, notably Adm. Arthur W. Radford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons to save the French at Dienbienphu.” Two parties rejected that suggestion. First, Ike said that the allies would not go along with the proposal. Second, the French govt. observed that nuking Dien Bien Phu would kill all the French… Read more »
I wish the leaders in the Collective West had as much common sense, and sense of morality, ethics, and compassion as you do, Alexander.
Interesting comparison of the situation to that of Vietnam. Valid on many points. Given Lloyd Austin’s comments as to how the goal is to weaken Russia through a prolonged conflict I think that elements of the Russian/Afghanistan conflict also apply. That was pretty much Brzezinski’s aim as well.
Maybe the Ukrainians in the Zelensky army will see that their hero leader is getting richer while their mates die?
The only thing that the USA have ever won is—-getting the gutless Europeans to kiss their backside.
I remember the proud moment of “Peace With Honor” engineered by Nuland, sorry—Kissinger after which S. Vietnam’s fighting spirit vaporized, American Hueys scrambling to get airborne off the American embassy rooftop what with dozens of eager migrants hanging off the landing gear.
The same glory awaits Americans again, except that this time the embassy is in Azovtal lower intestines and the choppers escape record is not so good.
But hey, the usual occult gargoyles sneering behind the curtain are in happy anticipation of lovely bloodbath, fresh adrenochrome in bountiful supply—the only thing that matters to the only entities that matter.