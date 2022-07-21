The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Arrivederci Draghi. Putin ‘golden billion’ & end of globalism. Boris, Hasta la vista baby. Update 1
Topic 626
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.