Are these grownups? John Brennan acts like a petulant brat on Twitter

John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency during President Obama’s terms, had a few things to say about President Donald Trump. In fact, he had more than a few things to say.

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

And during a recent MSNBC interview, Mr. Brennan had this to say:

I think he is afraid of the Russian president. They may have something on him personally… the fact that he has had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin… I think continues to say to me that he does have something to fear.

Well, these statements from a man who ran an agency that is supposed to be the very image of cool, calm, collected and professional… because the business of intelligence is of deadly importance.

Mr. Brennan made a fool of himself on Twitter because of his statement there, and it was not long before both the social network and the news media began to make him choke on his words. First this from Fox News:

In saying what he said here, Mr. Brennan is seen to have revealed the reality of the Deep State, the establishment government professionals who are just disturbed beyond reason by President Trump’s casual, businesslike manner of simply uprooting what he doesn’t like in government without regard for politics and back-scratching.

Thank God.

The response on Twitter was interesting too. As in, the very next entry in the feed:

You are the epitome of why the founding wrote the constitution and amendments. You are the most disgusting chump in politics. So I say this to you. Like it or not. God the father is using his imperfect “son” @realDonaldTrump to wipe the floor of crime, sin, abusive bully’s. — Panama❤️NRA & TRUTH (@32InGodWeTrust) March 17, 2018

As a journalist, I am tasked with observing the behavior of people on Twitter. As a private citizen, I don’t use it. It seems to be the haven of people who think that it helps to completely blow their top in very public and unwelcome manner. But the result is interesting. On one hand the exploders really humiliate and often incriminate themselves. On the other hand, the increasing coarseness of people freely spewing vitriol across the Internet invites more people to do the same.

There is a time and place to use such a platform effectively. In politics, it would appear that President Trump is the Twitter-Master. He knows how to use the platform like no one else, and over time one can see the elements of a level of classiness. But meltdowns like John Brennan’s are just embarrassing.

Maybe the good man needs a refresher course…