Arab world warns Biden. Sanchez amnesty deal. US will kill Russian LNG. Elensky, dogs are funny. U/1
Topic 1144
4-5 hours of humanitarian pause is a cynical act on the part of the fascist Israeli regime. Five hours of pause, and then back to the genocide. Israeli youth are being raised into a culture of genocide and hate — that’s a dead end for future generations of Israelis.
The Biden WH is “asking” Netanyahu for a pause in the genocide so it can preserve what’s left of its reputation. In reality, all Biden has to do to actually get a ceasefire is to utter 5 little words: No more weapons or money. There would be a ceasefire within minutes. So don’t be fooled by Genocide Joe’s excuses. He has always had the power to stop Netanyahu’s genocide because he controls the purse strings.
No EU country that supports Israeli genocide should ever again talk about human rights. The EU and US make a mockery of human rights.