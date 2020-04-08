in Latest, News

An informed writer on South Asia gets it right

https://thediplomat.com/2020/04/did-pakistan-win-the-afghanistan-war/?fbclid=IwAR2vA_I7RsJe9mdnF7eodpt2mh-wg309wuKir4NVlFNMsh7SCwfHN-E5jOs

Good article. It’s refreshing to read an author write something like this:
“Islamabad is almost as invested in these developments as Washington and the Taliban are.”
Jezail.org actually believes that Islamabad is MORE invested in Afghan developments than Washington is in many ways. They have gambled more and put a much greater part of their national prestige on the line for Afghanistan. But the essential point is well made. Pakistan has been a much more important player in Afghanistan than any western press organ has given it.
