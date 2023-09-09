in Latest, Video

An Endgame for the Ukrainian War w/ John Mearsheimer, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

617 Views 18 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

An Endgame for the Ukrainian War w/ John Mearsheimer, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

Bound to Lose. Ukraine’s 2023 Counteroffensive:

Bound to Lose

Ukraine’s 2023 Counteroffensive

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
john
john
September 9, 2023

either the US terrorist state will collapse or we have world war 3

0
Reply
john
john
September 9, 2023

John Mearsheimer, the Russian play can only be war. The US terrorist state can not be negotiated with because they have made clear a) they can not be trusted and b) their goal is to destroy Russia

0
Reply
john
john
September 9, 2023

If I were Russia, the only acceptable non-military settlement would first require the unilateral dissolution’s of NATO, a public statement by the US terrorist regime acknowledging their guilt in bombing the Nordstream pipeline, and the immediate end to all sanctions

0
Reply
Commit
Commit
September 9, 2023

You should interview a political scientist who studied political economy. This conflict would make much more sense.

1
Reply
Bart
Bart
September 9, 2023

Glenn’s art work on the left is by Munch.

0
Reply

BRICS+: Cure for Intellectual Toxicity of Cultural Relativism

US Supplying Ukraine ATACMS Major Escalation as Ukr Offensive Stalls; Oil Price Grows, Inflation Worries, West Gives Up on Rus Oil Price Cap