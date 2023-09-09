The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
An Endgame for the Ukrainian War w/ John Mearsheimer, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen
Bound to Lose. Ukraine’s 2023 Counteroffensive:
Bound to Lose
Ukraine’s 2023 Counteroffensive
either the US terrorist state will collapse or we have world war 3
John Mearsheimer, the Russian play can only be war. The US terrorist state can not be negotiated with because they have made clear a) they can not be trusted and b) their goal is to destroy Russia
If I were Russia, the only acceptable non-military settlement would first require the unilateral dissolution’s of NATO, a public statement by the US terrorist regime acknowledging their guilt in bombing the Nordstream pipeline, and the immediate end to all sanctions
You should interview a political scientist who studied political economy. This conflict would make much more sense.
Glenn’s art work on the left is by Munch.