America’s Democratic Party Could Become Forced to Nominate RFK Jr.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

As I documented on July 6th, the U.S. economy will almost certainly be on a downward path between now and the Presidential Election Day, 5 November 2024. Though there’s not yet clarity about how much it will decline between now and then, it will have to decline — and this will cause Joe Biden to lose some public support — his electoral support against the Republican nominee will reduce, and if enough of the economic decline occurs before Super Tuesday March 5th of 2024 in the Democratic Party Presidential primaries, then the electoral support of RFK Jr. will be rising early enough in the election-year so that he might become the Party’s nominee.

In addition, something happened on 7 July 2023 that will further be causing Biden’s electoral chances to go down: Foreign Affairs, the prestigious journal of the Council on Foreign Relations, the voice of the U.S. Establishment, published an article titled “Don’t Let Ukraine Into NATO”, and it argued against what the Biden Administration and NATO have been arguing for, until now — they have been arguing that, ultimately, Ukraine must be in NATO. (The only differences of opinion about Ukraine were about how and when; but the goal itself was agreed-upon within the U.S. Establishment.) At The Duran on the same day, there is a superb video discussion between Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris, about this Foreign Affairs article, and they point out that that article is a stab in the back to Biden’s hard-right neoconservative foreign-policy team, and especially to his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his #2 Victoria Nuland. I would also add that Jake Sullivan, who is Biden’s National Security Advisor, and is just as neocon (or pro-U.S.-global-conquest) as are Blinken and Nuland, also gets his wings clipped by it. In other words: suddenly, there is palpably growing support among America’s billionaires, to replace Biden’s conquest-oriented foreign policies, by ones that are at least somewhat less imperialistic. That Foreign Affairs article is a turning-point, and it will not only add a hefty respectability to RFK Jr.’s position on Ukraine (especially since he is the only candidate in either Party who is anti-neocon, and he vigorously criticizes Biden’s Ukraine-policies), but it will simultaneously pressure Biden to end his demand for Ukraine to become admitted into NATO. To end that demand would be very embarrassing for Biden. He is certain to be weakened by this turn against his Ukraine policy on the part of some of the billionaires who have been funding Biden’s political career.

The question has long been whether Biden was, on Ukraine, pursuing brinkmanship only up to the cliff of a WW III but not into WW III, or instead is genuinely willing to go to WW III for the sake of keeping Ukraine (which Obama had grabbed). But if Biden now will seek from Putin a settlement on Ukraine which previously Biden was strongly and famously opposed to, then that will also cause some loss of political support to Biden, on the part of Democratic Party voters. It would ALSO cause the political support of RFK Jr. to soar among Democratic primary voters, because he has been VERY critical against Biden’s spending, in 2022, over a hundred billion dollars of U.S. taxpayers’ money in order to keep Ukraine. The opposite side of that change against Biden is: RFK Jr.’s support will soar, because some of the existing neoconservatism among Democratic Party voters will switch to become less supportive of further-increasing the U.S. empire. Biden’s support will decline if voters’ support for conquering Russia declines. But, now that the CFR’s journal has made the case against Biden’s Ukraine policy, the Democratic Party’s news-media will have to deal with it — they can’t ignore it — and the Democratic Party’s voters will thus soften their support for conquering Russia.

It seems to me that two such powerful trends — one against Biden’s management of economic policies, and the other against Biden’s management of foreign policies — will (if they occur, which seems very likely to happen) greatly strengthen RFK Jr. and weaken Joe Biden in the Democratic Party’s primaries.

Now is a good time to bet that RFK Jr. will win the Democratic Party’s nomination, because those betting odds currently don’t even consider either of the two very likely trends that I have mentioned and documented (via the links) here. (As regards Gavin Newsom, he shows there as being as strong a prospect to win the nomination as is RFK Jr., on account of Newsom’s being the Governor of the biggest state; but that state is certain to vote for the Democratic Party’s nominee in the final election regardless of whom that nominee will be; so, Newsom’s ‘strength’ would bring nothing at all to the general-election result. Furthermore: RFK Jr. would crush Newsom in any debate. The Democratic Party’s primary contest will be between only Biden v. RFK Jr. Any others would only detract from one of those two candidates.)

