Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

American politically-left leadership more radical than ever

The American nation is taking hits from increasingly radicalized politicians, who are not at all committed to defending its Constitution.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

7 hours ago

on

239 Views

Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are increasingly visible as the “heads” of the American Democrat Party rather than the “extremist outliers” they would have been as recently as merely four years ago. Together these two radical ladies are marshaling the entire body of Democrats right out from under Speaker Pelosi’s control, and into very strange policy positions.

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 8 (incidentally, International Women’s Day), Fox News published a newspiece in which it reported that Ilhan Omar, the Somali-American Representative from Minnesota, appears to be digging in to her policy view regarding Israel:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was apparently unmoved Thursday by Meghan McCain’s tearful remarks about her on “The View.”

McCain had become emotional during the ABC talk show, discussing Omar’s recent criticisms of Israel and its supporters. She said Omar’s remarks were hurtful to many of her Jewish friends.

“It is very dangerous, very dangerous,” McCain added, “and I think we collectively as Americans on both sides, what Ilhan Omar is saying is very scary to me. It’s very scary to a lot of people and I don’t think you have to be Jewish to recognize that.”

But instead of responding directly to McCain, Omar retweeted a post that criticized McCain for “faux outrage” and referred to past statements attributed to McCain’s late father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who died last August at age 81.

“Meghan’s late father literally sang ‘bomb bomb bomb Iran’ and insisted on referring to his Vietnamese captors as ‘g–ks’,” read the post by Medhi Hasan, an “Intercept” columnist and Al Jazeera host. “He also, lest we forget, gave the world Sarah Palin. So a little less faux outrage over a former-refugee-turned-freshman-representative pls.”

Omar’s retweet was praised by many of her followers as a sign that the freshman congresswoman was “standing up to the establishment.” But the retweet also attracted more negative attention to the Somali-born lawmaker, just hours after the U.S. House voted in favor of an anti-hate resolution that was initially inspired by the Minnesota Democrat.

That “anti-hate” resolution is another example of the increasingly radical nature of the Democrat Party, as they try to follow their secular humanist ideology all the way to its uninspiring conclusion. This resolution, which we have been following over the last several days, came into being.

Interestingly enough, but predictably as well, the resolution was deemed too “narrow” in its initial presentation, because it only specified speech against Jewish people as “condemned.” It expanded, to include Muslims.

It is also interesting, but predictable, that the resolution certainly did nothing to protect Christians from any sort of bigotry.

A newly published opinion piece, also from Fox News’ contributor Capri S Cafaro, appears to be following the liberal rule, but also the generally held American policy rule, that notes that Israel has always been supported by the United States and should remain supported. Here is some of that piece, with emphases added:

Support for Israel has never been a Democratic or Republican policy – it has always been an accepted American policy. It seems to me that House leadership, along with many veteran Democratic members, want to reaffirm the caucus’ traditional support of Israel.

However, newer and more progressive members appear to be pushing back on taking official action against Omar. The House Democrats need to move past this controversy and refocus on the important work of the American people. In order to do so, leadership must make some decisive moves, and fast.

In my opinion, Speaker Pelosi should remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She should then place a resolution on the floor that condemns anti-Semitic remarks and calls Rep. Omar out by name, just as was done in the case of Republican Steve King.   But, Pelosi decided to take a different approach.  Instead, she elected to proceed with a 7-page resolution condemning hate and bigotry against a wide range of minority groups…

As a former legislative leader at the state level, I know how hard it can be to try to keep a caucus united.  I think this generic resolution was an attempt by House Leadership to keep the peace within the divided Democratic family while also trying to concurrently acknowledge the real issue that gave rise to this resolution in the first place.

The impetus was a slew of anti-Semitic comments made by Rep. Omar dating all the way back to 2012. These kinds of remarks have emerged as a pattern for Omar, just as bigoted comments have been identified as a pattern for Rep. Steve King spanning almost two decades in his public career. There is no place for intolerance and hateful speech about any group…

However, as we have noted in our earlier pieces, the recent comments coming from Ilhan Omar are not in themselves racist. They are simply strong criticisms of the power of the pro-Israel lobby in the United States, and this issue has nothing to do with Jewish identity or prejudice. In fact, given the series of extremely poor policy decisions over the last several presidential and congressional terms, Omar may be the “wrong” person asking the “right” question.

She is the “wrong” person because her alignment with Islam is palpable. The constant head covering she wears sends a strong signal that she is serious about her identity. In this, honestly, she has an advantage over rank-and-file American politicians who prefer to appear bland or “middle of the road” to prove that they are relevant to all Americans.

The dangerous thing about this resolution is what it does not directly address for protection. While making two or three very vague references to Roman Catholicism or other Christian confessions, the main thrust of the document is represented thus:

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponized hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

This is all very right and good that such people do not deserve violence done upon them for their mere existence. However, Jack Phillips, the Colorado Christian cake master chef who has so far suffered two severely debilitating legal and financial attacks on his business for his refusal to participate in actions he believes to be an affront against God, and people like him, white, Christian, conservative, and pro-family and pro-traditional values, are strangely not on this list, nor are they deemed worthy of specific note anywhere in this document.

For liberals, Christianity is a problem. While it is true that churches have been assaulted by extremists, as in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine worshippers were killed during a service, the emphases of the activist himself, and that of the political establishment was that the problem here was hatred of African-Americans – neé blacks, who probably in the liberals’ view are just too stupid and unenlightened to not be Christian, like the elite are.

Keep your Christianity in your church, President Obama is attributed to having said, showing that the attitude liberals have towards those who truly are regular people is one of contempt.

This resolution looks good and kind on the surface. And, as we expected, it passed by a very wide margin, simply because it does look good and kind and even moral. But it is not.

Violence against any person or group based on identity is wrong, because the first identity is that we are all human beings. But Martin Luther King has had his words unduly hijacked, and the content of a person’s character are never considered by either the extremists who are violent, nor the Democrats who unwittingly protect them through their continued censure of the normal.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Juan Guaido is failing neocon masters, as Maduro holds strong in Venezuela (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 97.
Alex Christoforou

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 8, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the U.S. regime change operation in Venezuela where the neocon warmonger mood has sifted from coup exuberance, towards Guaido ‘frustration’.

Washington’s disappointed with their puppet Guaido stems from the recent, failed “humanitarian aid” false flag, where the neocon-Guaido coordinated stunt at the border between Colombia and Venezuela, failed to ignite the violent response expected out of the Venezuelan National Guard.

Instead all that Guaido accomplished was to have his thugs throw stones and Molotov cocktails, eventually setting one of the trucks on fire.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Bloomberg

Late last month, as U.S. officials joined Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido near a bridge in Colombia to send desperately needed aid to the masses and challenge the rule of Nicolas Maduro, some 200 exiled soldiers were checking their weapons and planning to clear the way for the convoy.

Led by retired General Cliver Alcala, who has been living in Colombia, they were going to drive back the Venezuelan national guardsmen blocking the aid on the other side. The plan was stopped by the Colombian government, which learned of it late and feared violent clashes at a highly public event it promised would be peaceful.

Almost no provisions got in that day and hopes that military commanders would abandon Maduro have so far been dashed. Even though Guaido is back in Caracas, recognized by 50 nations as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, the impromptu taking up of arms shows that the push to remove Maduro — hailed by the U.S. as inevitable — is growing increasingly chaotic and risky.

As the standoff drags on, the urge to seek some sort of military solution will only increase. Guaido himself hinted at such an idea in the immediate aftermath of the failed aid mission. His comments got a cool official reception in Washington, Bogota and Brasilia but Senator Marco Rubio, who has helped shape U.S. policy on Venezuela, seemed to cheer them on. President Donald Trump has said all options remain on the table.

A Brave Face

This article is based on interviews with U.S. and Latin American officials and Venezuelan exiles, some of whom asked not to be identified speaking about confidential matters. Alcalá, the retired general, did acknowledge the plan to escort the aid across the border and said he understands why the Colombians wanted to avoid trouble. A Colombian government spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. officials who have driven the Venezuela policy — Rubio, National Security Adviser John Bolton and special envoy Elliott Abrams — continue to put on a brave face, increasing economic and diplomatic pressure and tweeting daily about Maduro’s certain departure.

Behind the scenes, however, there is concern and dismay. At a United Nations Security Council session last week, Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for free and fair new elections and restoration of democracy. Moreover, when Guaido was in Colombia, its president, Ivan Duque, expressed frustration to him. Witnesses said Duque complained about the failure of Guaido’s promise to bring tens of thousands of Venezuelans to the border to receive the humanitarian aid.

3.4 Million Refugees

There have been other concerns. Guaido was planning to make a tour of European capitals this week to build international support, but the Americans told him he needed to return to Venezuela or he’d lose whatever momentum remained.

U.S. officials say they worry that Colombia, a vital ally still getting over a decades-long guerrilla war, is especially vulnerable to the ongoing Venezuela crisis. The number of Venezuelan refugees escaping shortages, hyperinflation and hunger is likely to increase from the current 3.4 million to over 5 million if Maduro is still in office at the end of the year, they say. Many will end up in Colombia.

Drug trafficking, which the U.S. says is led partly by senior Venezuelan officials, could further damage Colombia’s efforts to stop the increase of coca cultivation. The impact of both drug trafficking and refugees would also harm Brazil, which is trying to overcome its own economic and corruption crises.

Behind-The-Scenes Debate

Despite calls for military intervention, no major government involved — U.S., Brazil or Colombia — is planning such a move. Those who oppose the idea say it’d require tens of thousands of troops and billions of dollars in a country twice the size of Iraq with both a standing army and citizen militias. But as the situation deteriorates and as hundreds of soldiers escape to Colombia, debate over targeted military operations continues behind the scenes.

Hector Schamis, who teaches at Georgetown University and serves as a senior adviser to the secretary general of the Organization of American States, wrote a column for El Pais newspaper last week saying the country is mired in a crisis similar to the ones in Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s. In both cases, foreign military intervention that wasn’t approved by the UN ended a humanitarian crisis.

“I am saying that the world waited on Bosnia and Kosovo way too long,” Schamis said in an interview, adding that his comments do not reflect the positions of the OAS or its secretary general, Luis Almagro. “It’s important for Latin American governments to get involved here. We are beyond the Cold War and gunboat diplomacy. This is the biggest refugee crisis in Latin American history. We need to debate all options without prejudice.”

Long, Messy Process

Almagro himself said last September that concerted military intervention in Venezuela shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand although any solution needed to conform to international law.

European and Latin American diplomats say they are preparing for a long and messy process in which Maduro stays in power despite an economy in tailspin. One Latin American diplomat said Maduro has learned from his patrons, the Cubans, about how to be resilient. Sanctions and international pressure may wind up strengthening his regime, at least in the short term.

“I am stronger than ever,” Maduro said in an impassioned and expletive-laden speech on the day that his security forces stopped the arrival of the aid. He saved some of his harshest words for the Trump administration and called the aid initiative a mere pretext for foreign invasion. “Standing, ruling our homeland, for now, and for many years.”

The Latin American diplomat, who has been in contact with Washington, said the U.S. strategy seems to be to continue to provoke instability in Venezuela in hopes that Maduro will make a move that could warrant more aggressive U.S. action. Bolton and Abrams have said that arresting Guaido would prompt a severe response.

That has raised concerns in Europe, where trust of Trump is low. In talks at the Security Council, allies supported the defeated U.S. resolution on Venezuela only after it removed language that could’ve been seen to justify a military intervention, diplomats said.

Latin American governments have officially and soundly rejected any such intervention. But several Latin American officials and Venezuelan exiles said both Brazil and Colombia are worried enough that they might be more tempted by a quick military operation that removed Maduro in the coming months if nothing changed.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

French City Firebombed In 4th Night Of Protests After Cops Blamed For Teenage Deaths

Cars torched in anti-police riot in Grenoble, France.

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 8, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

Rioters in the French city of Grenoble hurled molotov cocktails and set cars ablaze during the fourth consecutive night of demonstrations against the police, following the deaths of two teenagers in a high-speed chase.

The young men, aged 17 and 19, were killed on Saturday after they refused to pull over for police who had flagged them down for not wearing helmets. A chase ensued, which ended quickly after the scooter collided with a bus.

Riots broke out the following night as approximately one hundred hooded youth took to the sreets, hurling around 30 molotov cocktails, while around 2,000 angry citizens marched on Tuesday in memory of the boys, Adam and Fatih.

In previous nights, rioters launched fireworks and gasoline bombs at police officers, who responded with tear gas. According to RT, at least 65 vehicles have been destroyed in the protests.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Full text of House Resolution condemning “bigotry” speech

This House Resolution cherry-picks the US Constitution against itself. Our readers now have access to this document for their own analysis.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 8, 2019

By

This is the full text of the House of Representatives Resolution condemning forms of what is popularly called “hate speech” against minority groups. It started as a statement specifically against “Anti-Semitism”, but was expanded. Here, the reader can find out who is and who is not qualified for protection from “hate speech.” We offer the text of the resolution with no emphasis added.

Condemning anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the people of the United States and condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contrary to the values and aspirations of the United States.

Whereas the first amendment to the Constitution established the United States as a country committed to the principles of tolerance and religious freedom, and the 14th amendment to the Constitution established equal protection of the laws as the heart of justice in the United States;

Whereas adherence to these principles is vital to the progress of the American people and the diverse communities and religious groups of the United States;

Whereas whether from the political right, center, or left, bigotry, discrimination, oppression, racism, and imputations of dual loyalty threaten American democracy and have no place in American political discourse;

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponized hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

Whereas the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., taught that persecution of any American is an assault on the rights and freedoms of all Americans;

Whereas on August 11 and 12, 2017, self-identified neo-Confederates, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Ku Klux Klansmen held white supremacist events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they marched on a synagogue under the Nazi swastika, engaged in racist and anti-Semitic demonstrations and committed brutal and deadly violence against peaceful Americans;

Whereas a white nationalist murdered nine African American worshipers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on the evening of June 17, 2015, in the hopes of igniting a nationwide race war;

Whereas on October 27, 2018, the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the history of the United States killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue building in Pittsburgh and reportedly stated that he “wanted all Jews to die”;

Whereas anti-Semitism is the centuries-old bigotry and form of racism faced by Jewish people simply because they are Jews;

Whereas in 2017 the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a 37 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews or Jewish institutions and found that attacks against Jews or Jewish institutions made up 58.1 percent of all religious-based hate crimes;

Whereas there is an urgent need to ensure the safety and security of Jewish communities, including synagogues, schools, cemeteries, and other institutions;

Whereas Jews are the targets of anti-Semitic violence at even higher rates in many other countries than they are in the United States;

Whereas it is a foreign policy priority of the United States to monitor and combat anti-Semitism abroad;

Whereas anti-Semitism includes blaming Jews as Jews when things go wrong; calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or extremist view of religion; or making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotyped allegations about Jews;

Whereas Jewish people are subject in the media and political campaigns to numerous other dangerous anti-Semitic myths as well, including that Jews control the United States Government or seek global, political, and financial domination and that Jews are obsessed with money;

Whereas scapegoating and targeting of Jews in the United States have persisted for many years, including by the Ku Klux Klan, the America First Committee, and by modern neo-Nazis;

Whereas accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel or to the Jewish community than to the United States constitutes anti-Semitism because it suggests that Jewish citizens cannot be patriotic Americans and trusted neighbors, when Jews have loyally served our Nation every day since its founding, whether in public or community life or military service;

Whereas accusations of dual loyalty generally have an insidious and pernicious history, including—

(1) the discriminatory incarceration of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II on their basis of race and alleged dual loyalty;

(2) the Dreyfus affair, when Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish French artillery captain, was falsely convicted of passing secrets to Germany based on his Jewish background;

(3) when the loyalty of President John F. Kennedy was questioned because of his Catholic faith; and

(4) the post-9/11 conditions faced by Muslim-Americans in the United States, including Islamophobia and false and vicious attacks on and threats to Muslim-Americans for alleged association with terrorism;

Whereas anti-Muslim bigotry entails prejudicial attitudes towards Muslims and people who are perceived to be Muslim, including the irrational belief that Muslims are inherently violent, disloyal, and foreign;

Whereas Muslims and people perceived to be Muslim are subjected to false and dangerous stereotypes and myths including unfair allegations that they sympathize with individuals who engage in violence or terror or support the oppression of women, Jews, and other vulnerable communities;

Whereas in 2017, mosques were bombed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and burned in Austin, Texas, Victoria, Texas, Bellevue, Washington, and Thonotosassa, Florida, and mass attacks on Muslim communities were planned against communities in Islamberg, New York, in 2019, Jacksonville, Florida, in 2017, and Garden City, Kansas, in 2016;

Whereas the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that hate crimes against Muslims or Muslim institutions in the United States increased by over 99 percent between 2014 and 2016;

Whereas attacks motivated by bigotry against those who are Muslim or perceived to be Muslim have substantially increased since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks;

Whereas the violation of an individual’s civil rights based on his or her actual or perceived membership in a particular religious group clearly violates the Constitution and laws of the United States; and

Whereas all Americans, including Jews, Muslims, and Christians and people of all faiths and no faith, have a stake in fighting anti-Semitism, as all Americans have a stake in fighting every form of bigotry and hatred against people based on religion, race, or place of birth and origin:

Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) rejects the perpetuation of anti-Semitic stereotypes in the United States and around the world, including the pernicious myth of dual loyalty and foreign allegiance, especially in the context of support for the United States-Israel alliance;

(2) condemns anti-Semitic acts and statements as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States;

(3) reaffirms its support for the mandate of the United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism as part of the broader policy priority of fostering international religious freedom and protecting human rights all over the world;

(4) rejects attempts to justify hatred or violent attacks as an acceptable expression of disapproval or frustration over political events in the Middle East or elsewhere;

(5) acknowledges the harm suffered by Muslims and others from the harassment, discrimination, and violence that result from anti-Muslim bigotry;

(6) condemns anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against all minorities as contrary to the values of the United States;

(7) condemns the death threats received by Jewish and Muslim Members of Congress, including in recent weeks;

(8) encourages law enforcement and government officials to avoid conduct that raises the specter of unconstitutional profiling against anyone because of their race, religion, nationality, political, or particular social group, including the assignment of blame or targeting members of an entire religious group for increased suspicion, based on the conduct of a single individual or small group of individuals; and

(9) encourages all public officials to confront the reality of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of bigotry, as well as historical struggles against them, to ensure that the United States will live up to the transcendent principles of tolerance, religious freedom, and equal protection as embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the first and 14th amendments to the Constitution.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending