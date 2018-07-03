American Congressional delegation arrives in Moscow

Shelby described an agenda of “high-level meetings,” though he declined to say specifically with whom. He added, “We think it’s good for us to talk.”

Kennedy is more ambitious about possible talks.

“I hope we’re going to get to meet with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he told CNN.

“I want to be able to meet with government officials, try to establish some rapport, talk about common interest, talk about common problem[s].”

Kennedy said he’s also interested in seeing the state of the Russian economy with his own eyes.

“Some say it’s in shambles,” he told CNN. “Others say with the increase in the price of oil, it’s doing much better. Others say they’re spending all their money on Syria and weaponry and the people are starving to death. Others say that’s not true. So I don’t know.”

Kennedy emphasized a trip focused on diplomacy, saying that he believes there are “areas of common interest” between the United States and Russia and that he hopes to “establish rapport between the United States Congress and the Putin administration.”