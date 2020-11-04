in Latest, Video

American Bad Boys are coming to Lithuania

The United States deployed 500 troops to Lithuania in October 2019 https://balticword.eu

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

HONEST Political Ad

Armenia publishes a video of a Syrian militant admits fighting for Azerbaijan