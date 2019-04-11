Connect with us

All Smiles. Theresa May Hands Over U.K. Sovereignty to the E.U. (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 137.
Alex Christoforou

18 mins ago

139 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at Theresa May’s trip to Brussels to meet with E.U. leaders.

In the end, the EU27 agreed to a six month extension of Article 50. May and her EU counterparts agreed to an extension of Article 50 until October 31st, with a “review” in June, where, as Zerohedge reports, UK’s compliance with conditions (holding EU elections) will be determined.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had been insisting on a shorter extension so as to not allow the UK to hold EU elections, in the end folded in line with Merkel.

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review:

The UK’s so-called “powers that be” are betraying Brexit through a mix of social engineering and mock elections in order craft the false narrative that it’s actually the “people’s will” to remain in the EU.

By now it’s obvious enough that PM May represents the vested interests of the UK’s so-called “powers that be” by betraying Brexit and doing all that she can to prevent her country’s exit from the EU. Her failed attempts to seal a deal with the bloc for a so-called “soft Brexit” were never anything more than a ruse because her people vote for a clean split from the EU that was later deceptively described as a so-called “hard Brexit” in order to invent the idea of its foil that she was then tasked with implementing as a “publicly plausible” time-buying measure. In reaction to the expected opposition that she’s encountered in parliament after humiliating her country on the world stage and over-complicating what would otherwise have been a manageable divorce, she’s now dangerously flirting with the idea of second referendum on whether to honor the spirit of Brexit or not.

While the public at large is being led to believe that this is just the latest chaotic outcome of her bungled Brexit, it’s very likely that this was planned long ago for official introduction into the discourse at large at this pivotal moment after the UK has already passed the original deadline for leaving the EU. The only reason why the masses aren’t actively revolting is because they’ve been slowly preconditioned to accept this scenario through the extensive social engineering techniques that the state has been experimenting on them with over over nearly the past three years. Not only was Brexit “delegitimized” before the vote as the “fringe fantasy” of “racists, fascists, and white supremacists”, but this narrative was repeated ad infinitum after the referendum in order to instill doubts about the “morality” of this outcome. When that didn’t succeed, active efforts were undertaken to sabotage it from the very top levels of the state, ergo the antics of PM May.

The state has engaged in so much incessant fearmongering about the socio-economic consequences of Brexit that some polls suggest that the majority of voters would nowadays prefer to “Bremain” if another election were to be held, a scenario that had originally been presented as a “fringe fantasy” but is actually becoming a reality given the latest developments. The electorate wouldn’t have reached this “conclusion” on their own unless they were guided to it through the social engineering that they were subject to since the referendum, though opinion polls don’t hold political weight in a self-professed “democracy” unless they tangibly translate into votes during an official election, which is why a second referendum might be held to “legitimize” the efforts to betray Brexit once and for all. It doesn’t matter to the “masterminds” behind this plot what the domestic consequences of going against the people’s original will might be since all that they care about is the immediate objective of stopping Brexit.

That said, the only foreseeable way to offset this scenario is if responsible members of the UK’s permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies (“deep state”) intensively work behind the scenes to ensure that Brexit does indeed happen like the majority of voters originally wanted. It can only be speculated how this might occur in practice, but there’s evidently a possibility that it could succeed seeing as how visibly divided the British government is over this issue. The globalist forces aligned with the financial interests of the City of London clearly don’t want Brexit to happen, but the nationalist ones representing much of England understand the need to let democracy run its course regardless of socially engineered “voters’ regret”, though the country is now so divided along geopolitical lines (especially with respect to Scotland’s “Bremainers”) over this issue that its very unity is now in question no matter what ultimately happens, which might have been the globalists’ goal all along.

Assange charged with helping Manning crack password to leak classified US docs – DOJ statement

Assange will be “presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” but faces a maximum of five years in prison, if convicted, the statement said.
RT

3 hours ago

April 11, 2019

Via RT…

The US indictment against Julian Assange alleges that the whistleblower engaged in “conspiracy” with US Army soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

The statement said Assange is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and alleged attempts to break the password for a classified US government computer.

The indictment alleges that Assange helped Manning crack a password stored on a US Department of Defense computer, which Manning had access to in connection with her role as an intelligence analyst.

Manning and Assange had “real-time discussions” regarding the transmission of classified documents, during which Assange allegedly encouraged Manning to provide “more information.”

“After this upload, that’s all I really have got left,” Manning allegedly told Assange, who is alleged to have replied: “curious eyes never run dry in my experience.”

Assange will be “presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” but faces a maximum of five years in prison, if convicted, the statement said.

Defiant Assange shows thumbs up as he’s delivered to Westminster Magistrates Court.
Alex Christoforou

3 hours ago

April 11, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was quickly taken to the Westminster Magistrates Court after his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Photos of the Assange giving the thumbs up and bravely smiling to the swarm of photographers outside his arrest van provides a glimmer fo hope, for what can only be described as the darkest day in press freedom.

The U.S. DOJ was quick to charge Assange with helping Chelsea Manning hack and subsequently leak classified US documents.

Via RT…

Earlier, Metropolitan Police said in a statement that they arrested Assange on a warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court. The police were “invited into the embassy by the Ambassador,” it said.

BREAKING: Ecuador gives up Assange. Wikileaks founder arrested in London

Alex Christoforou

6 hours ago

April 11, 2019

Ecuador’s president Moreno withdrew the asylum of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was taken out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London by authorities where he has spent the last six years in asylum.

RT reports that’s only a day after WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson claimed that an extensive spying operation was conducted against Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy. During an explosive media conference Hrafnsson alleged that the operation was designed to get Assange extradited.

