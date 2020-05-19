Alan Dershowitz Says Mandatory, FORCED Vaccines For Everyone!

In this video, Alan Dershowitz answers the question about what appears to be looming tyranny happening nationwide around the COVID-19 pandemic with a surprising and shocking push for forced vaccines for everyone. He begins by saying, “You have *no right* not to be vaccinated! You have *no right* not to wear a mask! You have *no right* to open up your business… If you refuse to be vaccinated the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge the needle into your arm.” to which the interviewer wisely asks, “Where is that in the Constitution?”
He even goes so far as to say the decisions for vaccines are not made by doctors but by legislators, and that he hopes the COVID-19 vaccines is mandated and will go to the Supreme Court against our views that we should never be forced to be vaccinated. He mentions “safe” vaccines. But who determines that it is safe? He wants to cut the doctors out of that decision, and the patient out of that decision, and says it is up to the legislators to decide what is safe and what should be mandatory.
I’m all for vaccination, but I am wary of anything that comes out of US pharmaceuticals companies. They are handling this at breakneck speed to be “the first” to find a vaccine and make big profits and who cares if its not quite right to begin with as a few deaths here and there is the cost of “progress”. Then to have Alan Dershowitz declare mandatory vaccination, I’d like to see his family stand first in line then after several months I’d look at doing the same.