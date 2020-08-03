in Latest, Video

AG Barr, separate DOJ investigation into Obama WH unmaskings (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 619.

Via ACLJ ()…

At the Judiciary Committee hearing, Congressman Jim Jordan asked Attorney General Barr the following question:

38 people unmasked Michael Flynn’s name 49 times in a two month timeframe. Seven people at the Treasury Department unmasked Michael Flynn’s name. Is this an issue that Mr. Durham is looking into?

Attorney General Barr responded by saying:

I’ve asked another U.S. attorney to look into the issue of unmasking because of the high number of unmaskings and some that do not readily appear to have been in the line of normal business.

Congressman Jordan then asked another question for the sake of clarity:

Wait, wait, I want to be clear, so there is another investigation on that issue specifically going on at the Justice Department right now?

Attorney General Barr responded, “Yes,” and shared that the special investigator is U.S. Attorney John Bash of Texas. According to A.G. Barr, Mr. Bash is looking into the unmasking issue, and that the time period in question goes well beyond simply the waning months of the Obama Administration.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ObamaunmaskingAG BarrJohn DurhamJohn Bash

