The Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Forces, Major General “Yaroslav Moskalik“, revealed the date of the next round of Astana track talks on Syria.

During his participation in the “Moscow” international conference, Moskalik said that Russia is actively working to solve the Syrian crisis within the framework of the “Astana” track, indicating that the next meeting will be held between 6 and 8 July in the Kazakh capital, “Nur”. Sultan”, which was formerly called “Astana”.

In turn, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, “Nikolai Patrushev“, said that some countries considered: “It is not necessary to cooperate with Russia in order to fight terrorism in Syria, and have made efforts to make the Russian task more difficult.”

In mid-February, the 15th round of Astana talks was held in the Russian city of Sochi, which came after the constitutional committee talks in Geneva faltered, for which a date for a new round has not yet been agreed upon.

The political track continues to falter in light of the international division over the Syrian crisis, but the recent summit that brought together Russian Presidents “Vladimir Putin” and American “Joe Biden” brought a kind of rapprochement in views on the Syrian file, according to what Deputy Russian Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said. During his visit to Damascus, he indicated that he had informed Syrian President “Bashar al-Assad” of this rapprochement.

It is noteworthy that the Special Envoy to Syria, “Geir Pedersen“, had announced earlier the failure of the political track on the Syrian crisis, and called for unifying international diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

