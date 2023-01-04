A New First For Transgenders In Missouri

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

For Missouri and every other State of the Union, because at 6.51pm local time on January 3, convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the prison in Bonne Terre. The former Scott McLaughlin was executed by lethal injection for the November 2003 murder of former lover Beverly Guenther thus becoming the first transgender individual ever to be executed in America.

The usual suspects were not happy with this execution, including Cori (defund the police) Bush who seems to think executions are morally depraved. No, what is morally depraved is a man who rapes a woman then stabs her to death and dumps her body in the woods.

In his 2008 appeal, McLaughlin argued that there was no evidence he had raped the victim while she was alive. It is difficult to know how to respond to that claim, but the Supreme Court of Missouri did, by affirming the judgment.

Although he committed only the one murder, the rape of Miss Guenther – alive or dead – was not McLaughlin’s first sex offence. In 1992, when he was 19, he sexually assaulted a 14 year old girl which kept him behind bars until May 1997.

The controversies over McLaughlin’s execution are entirely manufactured. The only scandal here is why it took nearly two decades to execute this MAN after he committed this unspeakable crime.

