A militant organization claims to target a Turkish convoy in Idlib.

The Ansar Abi Bakr organization announced that it had claimed responsibility for the explosion of an explosive device yesterday, in conjunction with the passage of a Turkish convoy in Idlib.

Sources reported that an explosion took place in the “Corniche” street in the vicinity of Idlib, in conjunction with the passage of a Turkish military convoy heading to the southern countryside of Idlib, amid a blackout on the Turkish side on the incident, which prevented confirmation of the fact that was there any injuries or deaths among the Turkish soldiers ? or was the damage limited only to materials.

The statement of the militant faction described the Turkish forces as “NATO” forces, referring to Turkey’s membership in the “NATO” alliance, and described them as infidels, indicating that the operation came as a retaliation by the Turks after the Turkish “Gendarmes” killed a Syrian child called “Ahmed Yasser Al-Abd” a few days ago, in the village of Al-Madlousa in the northern countryside of Idlib, near the Turkish border.

The operation is part of the repeated incidents during which Turkish forces are targeted in Idlib, and then statements from unknown factions appear to claim responsibility for the operations, as the “Ansar Abi Bakr” faction and another faction that calls itself “Khattab al-Shishani” previously announced their adoption for the operations targeting Turkish forces in Idlib.

However, informed sources say that other parties are standing up these mysterious organizations, and its most likely that it’s “Al-Nusra”, which is trying to indirectly pressure Turkey to grant it more power in the area and not respond to the international pressure calling for “Al-Nusra” to dissolve itself as a terrorist organization.

It’s noteworthy that Russia had suspended its participation in the joint patrols on the “Aleppo-Lattakia” road due to similar operations that had previously targeted the patrol

