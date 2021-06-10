A child victim of Turkish bombing in the northern countryside of Aleppo

As a result of Turkish artillery shelling on “Sherawa” district in the “Afrin” countryside, north of Aleppo.

Local sources confirmed that the 14-year-old girl “Zainab Ibrahim” lost her life, and her brother, “Bakri” and her father, “Hussein Ibrahim” were seriously injured, as a result of the Turkish bombing of the village of “Kalouta” of the “Shirawa” district in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The source added that the Turkish bombardment also targeted the vicinity of the villages of “Kundi Mazen” and “Mayassa” and the archaeological site of “Khirbet Shams al-Din”, with dozens of shells, which led to the burning of large areas of land planted with wheat and barley, in addition to causing significant material damage in the targeted villages.

Prior to that bombing, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of a Turkish officer and two Turkish soldiers as a result of a missile attack on a Turkish military point in the countryside of Afrin. “Ankara” blamed the Kurdish units for carrying out the attack.

These developments come in light of the continuation of the escalation in the northern countryside of Aleppo between the Turkish forces and their loyal factions on the one hand, and the Kurdish factions deployed in the area on the other, in violation of the Sochi Agreement, which provides for a ceasefire, as the Turkish forces are still trying to Recently, it expanded its areas of control north of Aleppo at the expense of the Kurdish factions.

