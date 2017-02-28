5 examples of how the film Team America: World Police predicted the future in 2004.

Much of what the film satirised is now reality.

In 2004, at the height of George W. Bush’s Iraq war crime, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone released a film that remains a modern masterwork of political satire.

Team America: World Police simultaneously lampoons and lambasts American foreign policy, the liberal Hollywood elite, jihadism and North Korea, all without fear or favour.

The plot of the film is that then DPRK leader Kim Jong-Il is masterminding a large terrorist plot with help from Islamic extremists, and to hide his intentions he has procured the services of Alec Baldwin and other famous liberal Hollywood actors in order to distract the international community at an anti-American festival of peace.

When I first saw the film I thought, ‘what amazingly well produced satire’, but now it really seems as though life is imitating comic art.

2017 is a world where the following things are now REAL:

1. The actual Alec Baldwin constantly ridicules the conservative pro-Americana Donald Trump on a weekly basis. Furthermore he is as much of a do-goody, boastful liberal in real life as his character was in the film.

2. The Oscars have given an award to a group that supports Al-Qaeda

3. James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis who at least in terms of rhetoric is a gung-ho, shoot first and ask questions later type of guy, is leading the US military.

4. Preachy liberal celebrities like George Clooney and Amal Clooney, excuse the crimes of terrorists while spouting lies about actual world events, particularly in Syria.

5. Much of the world continues to be baffled and bemused by the antics of North Korea, now more than ever.

I have to say that comedy has become prophecy. The film is well worth watching not just for surprisingly accurate laughs, but to show how even since 2004, the Hollywood elite, US foreign policy makers, the terrorists acting with impunity in parts of Syria and indeed elements of the North Korean state, are now more unhinged than ever.