43% of America’s Renters Now Face Eviction

Eric Zuesse

Nationwide in the U.S. on July 28th, the “Estimation of households experiencing rental shortfall and potentially facing eviction” is 43.12%, according to Stout Risius Ross, LLC, “Based on Household Pulse Survey data” (from the U.S. Census Bureau).

An infographic by Niall McCarthy of Forbes shows the state-by-state percentages, as of July 15th, and they were:

WV=59%

TN=58%

MS=55%

MN=55%

FL=51%

LA=50%

KY=48%

MO=48%

IA=48%

TX=48%

NY=46%

GA=46%

NH=45%

NJ=44%

WY=44%

IN=44%

AR=43%

NC=43%

SC=43%

MD=42%

NM=42%

SD=42%

OK=42%

AL=42%

IL=42%

OH=41%

CT=41%

MI=40%

PA=40%

AZ=38%

AK=37%

ID=37%

CA=37%

MT=36%

NV=35%

NE=35%

RI=35%

ME=35%

KS=34%

HI=34%

ND=34%

WI=34%

VA=34%

OR=33%

CO=33%

DE=31%

DC=31%

UT=29%

WA=28%

MA=27%

VT=22%

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

The Faith Healer
The Faith Healer
July 29, 2020

Black Rock will come to their rescue. I’m sure of it.

KTS
KTS
July 29, 2020

No doubt at all that a very large number of Americans face eviction, but they will be comforted to know they live in a land of freedom and democracy where Human Rights are practiced daily and naturally that will draw comfort from that despite living on the streets or under bridges.

SteveK9
SteveK9
July 29, 2020

The inevitable result of the insane, idiotic, hysterical lockdown.

