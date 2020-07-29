43% of America’s Renters Now Face Eviction

Eric Zuesse
Nationwide in the U.S. on July 28th, the “Estimation of households experiencing rental shortfall and potentially facing eviction” is 43.12%, according to Stout Risius Ross, LLC, “Based on Household Pulse Survey data” (from the U.S. Census Bureau).
An infographic by Niall McCarthy of Forbes shows the state-by-state percentages, as of July 15th, and they were:
WV=59%
TN=58%
MS=55%
MN=55%
FL=51%
LA=50%
KY=48%
MO=48%
IA=48%
TX=48%
NY=46%
GA=46%
NH=45%
NJ=44%
WY=44%
IN=44%
AR=43%
NC=43%
SC=43%
MD=42%
NM=42%
SD=42%
OK=42%
AL=42%
IL=42%
OH=41%
CT=41%
MI=40%
PA=40%
AZ=38%
AK=37%
ID=37%
CA=37%
MT=36%
NV=35%
NE=35%
RI=35%
ME=35%
KS=34%
HI=34%
ND=34%
WI=34%
VA=34%
OR=33%
CO=33%
DE=31%
DC=31%
UT=29%
WA=28%
MA=27%
VT=22%
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
