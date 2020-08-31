2020 Bolshevik Revolution has started (Live)

Via Zerohedge (https://www.zerohedge.com/political/man-shot-dead-portland-amid-violent-protest-camouflage-gear-thin-blue-line-patch-found)…
An alleged Trump supporter was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned violent. Sounds of gunfire were heard in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, according to the spokesman’s statement.
Police said in statements that both the death and protest violence occurred in downtown Portland. However, they did not immediately link the shooting death to the protests.
