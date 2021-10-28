The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
175-year sentence. This week the US will try to extradite Julian Assange
The Duran: Episode 1123
Assange ‘wincing in pain’ on court video link as IFJ takes full page ad in Times calling for his ‘immediate release’
With US government representatives fighting in London’s High Court to extradite Julian Assange on Wednesday, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called for his immediate release in a full-page advert in the Times. The IFJ, which represents journalists’ unions worldwide, condemned his persecution by the UK and US governments, as well as the recently revealed “credible accounts of plans” by the CIA to assassinate or kidnap him.
