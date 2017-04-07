Latest, News

13 Donald Trump Tweets from 2013 that criticise his current foreign policy

Adam Garrie 597
Donald Trump has changed, big league!

Attacking Syria is foolish, stupid, dumb, expensive, wasteful, will kill children, will make America look bad, intervention is ill advised.

These are all views  that Donald Trump used to have. They were the reasons that so many people, including myself, grew to admire Trump. After all, US elections are rarely won or lost on foreign policy. He could have easily focused on  his domestic agenda and kept his mouth shut. But instead he did the honourable thing and voiced his views.

Just what the hell happened is anyone’s guess. Did he capitulate to the deep state or did he simply lose his mind?

Here are 13 Tweets from 2013 that prove that either Donald Trump was lying then or is lying now.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

