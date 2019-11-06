11,000 Experts Propose Final Solution To Global Warming: Just Kill Billions Of People

Over 40 years ago, scientists from 50 nations pivoted on a longstanding “global cooling” thesis that was going to blanket the earth in ice, and instead adopted what was then called the “CO2-climate problem” which would lead to theories on global warming, rising tides and economic catastrophe.
“Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm,” according to Bloomberg.
Over 11,000 experts from around the world have banded together to call for solutions to the the ‘climate emergency,’ including population control – which “must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/11000-experts-make-modest-proposal-end-global-warming-just-kill-billions-people
Well they might have a point, maybe starting with all the alarmists and other BS artists. Then the psuedo scientiest and finally the journos who deliberately lie about the results. Seriously though a mass (re)education of facts and statistics and of history of the earth will go a very long way to dispell the tripe of these wannabe jane fonda’s. Global warming has not accellerated and has come and gone in cycles ever so many millenia (we’ve been here a few so far). Climate change isn’t new and while it is a legit concern, it isn’t irrevocable at any time… Read more »
Well said.