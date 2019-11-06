11,000 Experts Propose Final Solution To Global Warming: Just Kill Billions Of People

Over 40 years ago, scientists from 50 nations pivoted on a longstanding “global cooling” thesis that was going to blanket the earth in ice, and instead adopted what was then called the “CO2-climate problem” which would lead to theories on global warming, rising tides and economic catastrophe.

“Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm,” according to Bloomberg.

Over 11,000 experts from around the world have banded together to call for solutions to the the ‘climate emergency,’ including population control – which “must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/11000-experts-make-modest-proposal-end-global-warming-just-kill-billions-people

