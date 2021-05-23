1,000 Lawyers and 10,000 Doctors Have Filed a Lawsuit for Violations of the Nuremberg Code | Soren Dreier

by Soren Dreier

Notice: Auto translated from Swedish.

-SD

Background to the new Nuremberg Trials 2021 :

A large team of more than 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts, led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, has initiated legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO and the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

Fuellmich and his team present the incorrect PCR test and the order for doctors to describe any comorbidity death as a Covid death – as fraud.

The PCR test was never designed to detect pathogens and is 100% inaccurate at 35 cycles. All PCR tests monitored by the CDC are set at 37 to 45 cycles. The CDC acknowledges that tests over 28 cycles are not allowed for a positive reliable result.

This invalidates over 90% of the alleged Covid cases / “infections” detected by the use of this incorrect test.

In addition to the incorrect tests and fraudulent death certificates, the “experimental” vaccine itself violates Article 32 of the Geneva Convention.

Under Article 32 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, “mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not required for the medical treatment of a protected person” are prohibited.

According to Article 147, conducting biological experiments on protected persons is a serious breach of the Convention.

The “experimental” vaccine violates all 10 Nuremberg codes – which carry the death penalty for those who try to break these international laws.

1) Provides immunity to the virus

This is a “leaky” gene therapy that does not provide immunity to Covid and claims that they reduce the symptoms, but double-vaccinated are now 60% of patients who need ER or ICU with covid infections.

2) Protects the recipients from getting the virus

This gene therapy does not provide immunity and the double vaccine can still catch and spread the virus.

3) Reduces deaths due to viral infection

This gene therapy does not reduce deaths from the infection. Double-vaccinated people infected with Covid have also died.

4) Reduces the circulation of the virus

This gene therapy still allows the virus to spread because it gives zero immunity to the virus.

5) Reduces the transmission of the virus

This gene therapy still allows transmission of the virus because it does not confer immunity to the virus.

The following violations of the Nuremberg Code apply:

Nuremberg Code # 1: Voluntary consent is important

No person should be forced to take a medical experiment without informed consent.

Many media, political and non-medical people urge people to take the injection.

They do not provide information about the negative effects or dangers of this gene therapy. All you hear from them is – “safe and effective” and “the benefits outweigh the risks.”

Countries use blockades, coercion and threats to force people to take this vaccine or are banned from participating in free society under the mandate of a vaccine pass or Green Pass.

During the Nuremberg trials, the media were also prosecuted and members were killed for lying to the public, along with many of the doctors and Nazis found guilty of crimes against humanity.

Nuremberg Code # 2: Yields with fruitful results that cannot be produced by other means

As mentioned above, gene therapy does not meet the criteria for a vaccine and does not offer immunity to the virus. There are other medical treatments that give fruitful results against Covid, such as Ivermectin, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and strengthened immune system for flu and colds.

Nuremberg Code # 3: Basic experiments as a result of animal experiments and natural history disease

This gene therapy skipped animal experiments and went directly to human experiments.

In mRNA research used by Pfizer – a candidate study on mRNA with rhesus macaques monkeys using BNT162b2 mRNA and in that study all monkeys developed pneumonia but the researchers considered the risk low because these were young healthy monkeys from 2-4 years of age.

Israel has used Pfizer and the International Court of Justice has accepted a requirement that 80% of recipients with pneumonia should be injected with this gene therapy.

Despite this alarming development, Pfizer continued to develop its mRNA for Covid, without animal testing.

Nuremberg Code # 4: Avoid all unnecessary suffering and injury

Since the launch of the experiment and listed under the CDC VAERS reporting system, over 4,000 deaths and 50,000 vaccine injuries have been reported in the United States. In the EU, more than 7,000 deaths and 365,000 vaccine injuries have been reported. This is a serious violation of this code.

Nuremberg Code # 5: No experiment should be performed if there is reason to believe that injury or death will occur

See No. 4, based on fact-based medical data, this gene therapy causes death and injury. Previous research on mRNA also shows several risks that have been ignored for this current experimental gene experiment. A 2002 study of SARS-CoV-1 nail proteins showed that they cause inflammation, immunopathology, blood clots and inhibit Angiotensin 2 expression. This experiment forces the body to produce this nail protein that inherits all these risks.

Nuremberg Code # 6: The risk should never exceed the benefit

Covid-19 has a recovery rate of 98-99%. Vaccine damage, death, and adverse side effects of mRNA gene therapy far outweigh this risk.

The use of “leaky” vaccines was banned for agricultural use by the US and the EU due to the Marek Chicken study which shows “hot viruses” and variants appear… make the disease even more deadly.

Nevertheless, this has been ignored for human use by the CDC aware that the risk of new, more deadly variants arises from leaky vaccinations. The CDC is fully aware that the use of leaky vaccines facilitates the emergence of hotter (more deadly) strains. Yet they have ignored this when it comes to humans

Nuremberg Code # 7: Preparations must be made for even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death

No preparations were made. This gene therapy skipped animal experiments. The pharmaceutical companies’ own clinical phase 3 studies will not end until 2022/2023. These vaccines were approved in an emergency

Use only action to force on a misinformed public. They are NOT FDA approved.

Nuremberg Code # 8: Experiments must be carried out by scientifically qualified persons

Politicians, the media and actors who claim that this is a safe and effective vaccine are not qualified. Propaganda is not medical science.

Many stores such as Walmart & drive-through vaccine centers are not qualified to administer experimental medical gene therapies to the uninformed public.

Nuremberg Code # 9: Everyone must have the freedom to end the experiment at any time

Despite the call from over 85,000 doctors, nurses, virologists and epidemiologists – the experiment does not end. In fact, there are currently many attempts to change laws to enforce vaccine compliance.

This includes mandatory and mandatory vaccinations. Experimental “sprayers” are planned every six months without using the growing number of deaths and injuries already caused by this experiment.

These update images will be administered without any clinical trials. Hopefully, this new Nuremberg trial will put an end to this crime against humanity.

Nuremberg Code # 10: The researcher must terminate the experiment at any time if there is a probable cause for injury or death

It is clear from statistical reporting data that this experiment leads to death and injury. But not all politicians, pharmaceutical companies and so-called experts make any attempt to stop this gene therapy experiment from harming a misinformed public.

Legal proceedings are progressing, evidence has been gathered and a large growing group of experts is sounding the alarm.

Source

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report