War criminal ex-Georgian President freed from police custody by mob in Kiev after “suicide” stunt

Yes, you did read that headline correctly. What would be an extraordinary event in most countries, is just another day in Kiev where for days, former Georgian President and criminal aggressor of the Ossetian/Abkhazia conflict, Mikheil Saakashvili has led marchers demanding the resignation of Kiev regime leader Petro Poroshenko.

While a “new Maidan” is well underway and with Mikheil Saakashvili becoming a somewhat unlikely leader of various mobs who seek to remove Poroshenko from power and install the former Georgian leader in his place, Kiev’s authorities stormed an apartment where Saakashvili had been living.

At that moment, Saakashvili fled to the roof and threatened to jump.

Eventually he was “talked down” and taken into police custody and questioned for what is being reported only as “criminal activities”.

However, moments later, he was broken free from the police van where he was being held, when the vehicle and its driver were overpowered by the pro-Saakashvili mob.

Сторонники Саакашвили разбирают брусчатку и блокируют машину с задержанным – https://t.co/Y19ujyhwO8 pic.twitter.com/z2bnWsDLaj — SIght REAL (@real_sight) December 5, 2017

After breaking Saakashvil free, his ‘gang’ took him to a nearby church in which he made a speech calling for the overthrow of the regime.

During his speech, Saakashvil stated,