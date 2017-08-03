Vladimir Putin’s 5 largest presidential grants

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com
The full list of 1,023 projects from 970 non-commercial groups that will receive state funding was published on the foundation’s website on Tuesday. The projects will be implemented in 79 of Russia’s 85 regions.
This year state grants are being distributed by a single operator which has never happened before. According to the head of the Presidential Foundation for Civil Society Development, the amount of funds distributed by the organization had increased from 4 billion rubles in 2016 to almost 7 billion in 2017.
Here is the list of the largest grants 2017:
- The Golden Mask Festival NGO for holding the theater festival and 2017 Russian National Theater Awards – 50 million rubles (over $833,000)
- The Russian Red Cross for a nationwide program promoting blood donations – 20 million rubles (over $333,000)
- The Moscow Association of War Veterans Groups for an internet project aimed at educating people about World War II and Russia’s role in it – 14 million rubles ($233,000)
- The Association of Volunteer Centers for its plan to set up a federal center with resources for various volunteer projects – 12 million rubles ($200,000)
- The School and Urban Sports League for its Urban Coach program – 11 million rubles ($183,000)
Other projects included programs aimed at improving the culture of charity in business organizations, the promotion of healthy living, environmental projects, and defense of the rights of convicted criminals who are held in prisons and penal camps.
The head of the Presidential Human Rights Council, Mikhail Fedotov, expressed his satisfaction with the results of the process under the new form, emphasizing better administration, simpler rules and procedures for participants, and transparency in the selection process.
Fedotov also noted the equality of NGOs with ‘foreign agent’ status and those without the label:
“What is important is the particular activities of any given group and not whether this group gets foreign funding. If it is engaged in activities that are beneficial for society, the state must support it.”