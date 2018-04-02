in Latest, News, Video

US consulate staffer in St. Petersburg gives middle finger to journalist (Video)

Very professional behavior from this US consulate staffer.

309 Views

Very classy diplomatic gesture.

This journalist filming the US consulate staff in St. Petersburg vacate the building is shown the friendly middle finger.

Ruptly reports that US diplomats were seen leaving their consulate in St. Petersburg at the request of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

One of the supposed staffers at the consulate was caught on camera making an odious gesture at journalists filming the scene.

The Duran
EUR
Buy us a coffee ☕
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

Advertisements

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 5

Upvotes: 4

Upvotes percentage: 80.000000%

Downvotes: 1

Downvotes percentage: 20.000000%

RussiaSt. PetersburgUS consulate

Leave a Reply

Loading…

US and Russia making preparations for World War 3

Fox News’ Gillian Turner cracks UK poisoning hoax wide open with this explanation why Russia did it (Video)