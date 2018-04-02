US consulate staffer in St. Petersburg gives middle finger to journalist (Video)

Very classy diplomatic gesture.

This journalist filming the US consulate staff in St. Petersburg vacate the building is shown the friendly middle finger.

Ruptly reports that US diplomats were seen leaving their consulate in St. Petersburg at the request of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

One of the supposed staffers at the consulate was caught on camera making an odious gesture at journalists filming the scene.

