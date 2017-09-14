Russia accused of removing reserved parking spaces outside US diplomatic facilities in Moscow

The US has accused the Russian government of removing special reserved parking places for American staff outside of US diplomatic facilities in Moscow.

The move which has also been discussed by Russian media is thought to be a retaliatory measure, albeit a small one, in the aftermath of the US kicking Russian diplomats and their staff out of consular facilities in New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

According to a spokesman for the US Department of State,

“We can confirm that the parking spaces, previously reserved for the US consular personnel, have been removed. We will raise the issue with the Russian Foreign Ministry”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the issue.