Having failed to starve Donbass, Kiev is now attempting to starve a region that is not now and never has been part of the Republic of Ukraine.

Not content with blockading Donbass, a blockade was has largely been a failure do to Donbass’s self sufficiency and border with Russia where aid and food frequently flow in, the Ukrainian regime has now imposed a total foodstuffs blockade against Transnistria.

Transnistria is a small effectively self-governing landlocked entity between the former Soviet Republics of Ukraine and Moldova.

Ever since 1990, Transnistria has considered itself independent of Moldova.

The position of Transnistria has always been precarious. Prior to the collapse of the USSR and prior to Moldova becoming an independent state, Transnistria proclaimed itself a sovereign Soviet Republic in 1990 as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic.

When Moldova became an independent state in 1991, it claimed sovereignty over Transnistria.

A war ensued which ended in a fragile ceasefire in 1992. The issue remains largely unresolved.

Between 1924 and 1940, Transnistria was part of an the Moldavian Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic within Soviet Ukraine. Moldova, including Transnistria became its own Soviet Socialist Republic in 1940, although much of it was brutally occupied by Germany during the early years of the Great Patriotic War.

In recent years, Transnistria has largely relied on the safe transport of goods from the Ukrainian side of the border. Now though, the new Ukrainian edict threatens to cut of Transnistria from its only major lifeline to the outside world.

This is an effective crime against humanity should it result in a man made famine, the kind which the world is ignoring in Yemen. The head of Transnistria’s Ministry of Agriculture has issued a statement saying,

“Given our dependence on external food producers, the problem is very serious”.

Ukraine has so many problems of its own, it is both morally unconscionable as well as practically ludicrous that the Kiev regime should want to open up another conflict in a region that ultimately has nothing to do with Ukraine.

The Moldovan authorities who have never been a friend of Transnistria are working with the Ukrainians to effectively seal the border from both sides. Because of this, Transistrian authorities have asked Russia for assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis.

It is hoped that a very small Russian peacekeeping force which has been in Transnistria since the 1992 ceasefire might be able to help resolve the crisis.