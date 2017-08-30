Ukrainian regime forces fire live rounds at Russia television crew and journalists

Hours after a story broke of the kidnapping of Russian journalist Anna Kurbatova in Kiev, news has come in that a crew of photojournalists from Russia-24, the sister outlet of Kurbatova’s outlet Russia’s Channel One, has been targeted with live rounds by forces loyal too the Ukrainian regime.

The journalists were on assignment in Donetsk covering the so-called “school ceasefire” which was to pause military activities in Donbass in the run-up to the beginning of the new school year on the 1st of September. Regime forces have violated the ceasefire multiple times, rendering it redundant.

Andrey Rudenko from Russia’s Channel One described the events in the following way,

“The camera crew arrived today in the Yasynuvata district to cover how the truce is being observed. As soon as they arrived, the shooting began. First, with the use of small arms, then of heavy, there were three or four bursts”.

A representative of the Donetsk People’s Republic confirmed the incident. He stated,

“Today in the area of Yasynuvata the crew of Russia-24 TV channel came under fire by Ukrainian forces. No one was injured … The enemy is constantly carrying out shooting in this area, despite the agreements”.

While it is not clear if the kidnapping of Anna Kurbatova was conducted in direct coordination with the military assault on the crew from Russia-24, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Kiev regime is acting under orders to intimidate and harm Russian journalists.

