UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn links terrorism to failed foreign policy

Jeremy Corbyn said that the 'war on terror' has failed and that new foreign policies are needed to prevent further terrorist atrocities in Britain.

Britain’s Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has delivered a speech in which he blamed current and past British foreign policy for the proliferation of terrorism in the United Kingdom.

Last year, Corbyn was elected leader of the historically left-wing Labour Party which under Tony Blair moved to the neo-liberal/pro-war spectrum of politics. Corbyn’s socialist policies have earned him the ire of British mainstream media including the state-owned British Broadcasting Corporation.

Today, he threw down the gauntlet to the current government led by the un-elected Theresa May and stated that her foreign policy and those of her predecessors helped contribute to the increase in terrorist attacks in Britain.

Corbyn told his audience,

“We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.”

He continued,

“Many experts… have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home”.

Corbyn also said,

“That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions….but an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism”.

This is the first time in the 21st century that a major party leader in Britain has linked failed foreign policies with the prevalence of terrorist atrocities. Previous leaders have continued to advocate for the funding of jihadist groups in Syria and Libya without considering the link this has with domestic attacks.

During his speech, Jeremy Corbyn also criticised the current British government’s cut to police numbers which he said also hindered the ability to fight and prevent terrorism.

Jeremy Corbyn once trailed the Prime Minister’s party but has since closed the gap.

Britain is set to go to the polls to vote in a new Parliament on the 8th of June.

Now watch Jeremy Corbyn speak about the ‘failed’ war on terrorism.