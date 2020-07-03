U.S. New Daily Covid-19 Cases — 57,236 — Shatters All Records.

Eric Zuesse

Although the Washington Post claims that “The United States reported 55,220 new coronavirus cases Thursday” (and other ‘news’-media, such as The Hill, give the same number and don’t even mention that the Washington Post is their source), that number actually undercounts the true number by 2,016 cases, and the WP fails to indicate where and how they obtained their (low-balled) count.

From the start to the end of the day on July 2nd, the United States recorded 57,236 new cases of the coronavirus-19 disease.

The most authoritative real-time count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus-19 is at www.worldometers.info/coronavirus, and at the start of the day on July 2nd it showed for the United States a total of 2,779,953 cases. At the start of the day on July 3rd they showed 2,837,189. (By mid-day on July 3rd, their count included “+423” as “New Cases,” and showed a total of 2,837,612 as the total, which happens to be exactly 423 more cases than 2,837,189.) So, there can be no reasonable doubt that the total number of new cases recorded during the 24-hour period of July 2nd was 57,236, not 55,220 (wherever the WP got that figure).

In the entire world of 215 countries, there are only 29 countries that have recorded a total number of cases (up till the present) that exceeds this one-day new-cases total which were recorded in the U.S., which was the highest one-day total ever recorded for any country. Each of the world’s other 186 countries has recorded a total number of cases (ever since the start of the disease) that is less than America recorded on the single day of July 2nd.

Just before the end of that day on July 2nd, these were the U.S. states that added the largest number of new cases on that day:

Florida: 10,109

California: 9,348

Texas: 7,193

Georgia: 3,472

Arizona: 3,333

N. Carolina: 1,855

S. Carolina: 1,782

Tennessee: 1,575

Louisiana: 1,383

Alabama: 1,149

N.Y.: 1,035

Arkansas: 878

Mississippi: 870

Illinois: 869

Pennsylvania: 839

Ohio: 831

Iowa: 709

Washington: 642

Nevada: 632

Utah: 554

Wisconsin: 539

Virginia: 532

Minnesota: 494

And these had the fewest:

Vermont: 17

Hawaii: 20

New Hampshifre: 20

D.C.: 25

Maine: 34

Wyoming: 36

Alaska: 39

N. Dakota: 42

Kansas: 62

Montana: 67

S. Dakota: 67

West Virginia: 74

The states that have the highest total number of cases per million of population are:

N.Y.: 21,571

N.J.: 20,001

Rhode Island: 15,992

Massachusetts: 15,863

D.C.: 14,722

Louisiana: 13,242

Connecticut: 13,083

Delaware: 12,047

Arizona: 12,011

Illinois: 11,516

Marryland: 11,318

Nebraska: 10,056

The lowest:

Hawaii: 668

Montana: 1,013

Alaska: 1,390

West Virginia: 1,704

Vermont: 1,966

Oregon: 2,204

Maine: 2,476

Wyoming: 2,678

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

