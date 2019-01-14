Links Trump threatens to ‘devastate Turkey economically’ if it attacks Kurds amid US withdrawal from Syria Published 2 mins ago on January 14, 2019 By RT 99 Views Share Tweet Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Related Topics: Don't Miss ‘Consider the danger’: US ambassador threatens to sanction German Nord Stream 2 companies Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply This comment form is under antispam protection This comment form is under antispam protection Subscribe Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Links ‘Consider the danger’: US ambassador threatens to sanction German Nord Stream 2 companies Published 5 mins ago on January 14, 2019 By RT Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading Links What Trump’s Syrian Withdrawal Really Reveals Published 8 mins ago on January 14, 2019 By Stephen Cohen Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading Links Macron Pens 2,300 Word Letter To Yellow Vests Seeking To Turn “Anger Into Solutions” Published 12 mins ago on January 14, 2019 By Zerohedge Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth. Amount to donate in USD$: 5 100 Validating payment information... Waiting for PayPal...Validating payment information...Waiting for PayPal... Advertisement Advertisement Latest Popular Videos Links2 mins ago Trump threatens to ‘devastate Turkey economically’ if it attacks Kurds amid US withdrawal from Syria Links5 mins ago ‘Consider the danger’: US ambassador threatens to sanction German Nord Stream 2 companies Links8 mins ago What Trump’s Syrian Withdrawal Really Reveals Links12 mins ago Macron Pens 2,300 Word Letter To Yellow Vests Seeking To Turn “Anger Into Solutions” Links15 mins ago Bolton Had Pentagon Draw Up “Far-Reaching Military Options To Strike Iran” Latest2 weeks ago Angela Merkel: Nation States Must “Give Up Sovereignty” To New World Order Latest3 weeks ago Mattis is out, and Blackwater is back: ‘We are coming’ Latest4 weeks ago The real reason Western media & CIA turned against Saudi MBS Latest4 weeks ago Canada to Pay Heavy Price for Trudeau’s Groupie Role in US Banditry Against China Latest1 week ago “The Criminals Who Run The Deep State Will Be Exposed”: Kim Dotcom Teases “Next Round Of Leaks” Latest14 hours ago A delay in BREXIT Article 50 may be on its way (Video) Latest1 day ago The man behind the Russiagate hoax set to resign (Video) Latest1 day ago U.S.A., China and Thucydides; What happens when a great power threatens a rising power (Video) Latest2 days ago Doors open for SECOND BREXIT referendum courtesy of Commons Speaker John Bercow (Video) Latest3 days ago France’s Macron and Philippe order CRACK DOWN on Yellow Vests (Video) Quick Donate The Duran EURO DONATE Donate a quick 10 spot! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement The Duran Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: Trending Latest2 months ago Trump Quietly Orders Elimination of Assange Latest2 months ago Britain’s Enemy Is Not Russia But It’s Own Ruling Class, UN Report Confirms Latest2 weeks ago Angela Merkel: Nation States Must “Give Up Sovereignty” To New World Order Latest3 months ago Putin stuns crowd: ‘700 hostages captured by ISIS in Syria including US and European citizens’ (Video)