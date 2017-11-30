in Latest, News

Trump DESTROYS UK PM Theresa May for condemning his retweets

Trump outrage in the United Kingdom.

US President Trump set off a firestorm amongst the British political establishment for retweeting three videos showing alleged violent attacks by Muslims.

Here are the tweets below, first posted by Britain First’s Jayda Fransen (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…

UK’s PM Theresa May’s spokesman issued the following statement in respect to the retweets…

“Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values this country represents, decency, tolerance and respect.”

In a Wednesday evening tweet, Trump fired back at the UK Prime Minister over her statement…

[email protected]_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan said May should withdraw an offer of a state visit to Britain which has already been extended.

