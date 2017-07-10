Trump BLASTS critics ridiculing him for allowing Ivanka to take his place at G20

He compared it to what the mainstream media would have said if Chelsea Clinton took her mother's place.

Donald Trump has come out swinging against those who criticised him for briefly exiting a plenary G20 meeting and leaving his daughter Ivanka to take his place.

While plenary meetings of the G20 generally accomplish little, bilateral meetings, such as that which Trump had with the President of Russia, often achieve something tangible.

Trump left the session for a bilateral talk with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. Abe was among the first world leaders Trump met after taking office. To this end, Abe told Trump of the importance of developing good relations with Russia. Under Abe, relations between Moscow and Tokyo have reached an historic high as both leaders have made a commitment to engage in dialogue and cooperation over the Kuril Islands dispute.

Donald Trump made his feelings about having Ivanka sit in for him known in his favourite fashion…a Tweet.

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump has been actively attacking his critics on Twitter throughout the G20 summit and doesn’t look as though he’s about to stop anytime soon.