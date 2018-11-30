Connect with us

These Countries Are Quickly and Quietly Dumping the Dollar

There are no signs that anyone in the American government is either prepared to defend against the dollar collapse or to prevent it.

The Duran

Published

8 hours ago

on

739 Views

Authored by Robert Wheeler via Daisy Luther’s Organic Prepper blog:

Over the past few months, there has been a steady uptick in the number of countries dumping significant portions of their dollar holdings. This is causing many people to worry whether or not the US economy is in for a massive shock sooner, later, or somewhere in between.

While American corporate media outlets either ignore the developments entirely or claim that there is nothing to worry about, the reality is that the dumping of the dollar is a process that is clearly underway. More than that, it appears it is a process that is at least partially coordinated by a number of countries that have been targets of American sanctions and financial bullying in the “post 9/11 world.”

Thus, while corporate media outlets ignore the vanishing dollar dominance and reassure their hapless audience that everything is fine, alt media outlets are predicting a second Weimar Republic, this time in North America.

But what is really going on with the recent dollar dumping? Who is actually dumping the dollar and what kind of effects could we really expect to see in America if the dollar is truly abandoned?

Who Is Dumping The Dollar?

Since the dollar currently enjoys its status as the world’s reserve currency, it is constantly being bought and sold by nations across the entire planet. This arrangement is essentially what is keeping the dollar strong even after the United States embraced neo-liberal Free Trade policies that saw the greatest economic system the world has ever known turned into a shell of its former self. This arrangement allows the United States to sell its “debt” to the rest of the world, which other countries are willing to buy because of the stability of the American governmental system and the fact that America is still an economic powerhouse.

But as the US stretches its military and financial forces thin in the course of expanding its empire across the world, the collapse of that empire looms and, with it, increasingly jittery feet from countries desiring to make prudent financial decisions. For countries tired of being victims of the empire, those who desire a “multipolar” world, and those seeking to expand their own empires, however, the smell of blood is wafting through the air.

China, the emerging and competing empire, has already started the process of dumping the American dollar in a careful and coordinated fashion. This is particularly concerning since China holds so much of America’s debt and so many US dollars. If China dumped all of its holdings at once, America would likely enter a new financial crisis. Fortunately for Americans, however, such an immediate move would also throw China into a crisis which is most likely the main thing holding China back.

But make no mistake. China is moving forward with the plan of relieving itself of the dollar. After all, the country recently inked a deal to trade oil in yuan instead of the dollar.

“Mainland it is laying the ground for the Belt and Road Initiative, and China is even sweetening the pot by offering swap facilities to local countries to promote the use of the yuan,”  Stephen Innes, Head of FX Trading for OANDA in Asia Pacific told RT.

Indeed, it appears that developing country-to-country trading mechanisms are emerging as well which will eventually subvert the US dollar as the world reserve currency. Interestingly enough, the development of such a system is a result of aggressive Americans sanctions and financial bullying over the past few decades.

The United States maintains sanctions on all of its target nations such as Iran, Syria, North Korea, Russia, and others. But the US also threatens its “allies” with sanctions if they dare act rationally on the world stage or refuse to follow American dictates. As a result, America is sanctioning itself into isolation and creating a world where it has taken its ball and gone home so many times that the rest of the kids realize it’s possible and even easier to just play the game without the American bully on the field.

India is also slowly moving away from the dollar. Recently, it announced that it would be paying for the Russian S-400 system (important in its own right) and settling the payment in rubles, not dollars.

But it’s not just the development of country-to-country financial/trading mechanisms. Other countries have been slowly dumping the dollar outright. In fact, China has done that also. Take a look at a recent report from RT detailing how China just dumped the largest amount of Treasuries in 8 months. The article states,

In September, China’s share of US Treasuries holdings had the highest decline since January as ongoing trade tensions with Washington forced the world’s biggest economy to take measures to stabilize its national currency.

Still the biggest foreign holder of the US foreign debt, China slashed it’s share by nearly $14 billion, with the country’s holdings falling to $1.15 trillion from nearly $1.17 trillion in August, according to the latest data from the Treasury Department. The fall marks the fourth straight month of declines. China is followed by Japan, whose share of US Treasuries fell to $1.03 trillion, the lowest since October 2011.

Washington has accelerated the Treasury issuance to avoid potential growth in the federal deficit due to the massive tax cut pushed by President Donald Trump, as well the federal spending deal approved by the government in February.

Chinese purchases of US state debt have been decreasing over recent months. The latest drop comes on top of the escalating trade conflict between Beijing and Washington over trade imbalance, market access, and alleged stealing of US technology secrets by Chinese corporations. So far, the US has imposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion of US goods and stopped buying American crude.

China has been steadily dumping US dollar holdings over the past several months and Japan has followed suitAs RT reported last month,

China and Japan – the two main holders of the US Treasury securities – have trimmed their ownership of notes and bonds in August, according to the latest figures from the US Treasury Department, released on Tuesday.

China’s holdings of US sovereign debt dropped to $1.165 trillion in August, from $1.171 trillion in July, marking the third consecutive month of declines as the world’s second-largest economy bolsters its national currency amid trade tensions with the US. China remains the biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries, followed by long-time US ally Japan.

Tokyo cut its holdings of US securities to $1.029 trillion in August, the lowest since October 2011. In July, Japan’s holdings were at $1.035 trillion. According to the latest figures from the country’s Ministry of Finance, Japanese investors opted to buy British debt in August, selling US and German bonds. Japan reportedly liquidated a net $5.6 billion worth of debt.

Liquidating US Treasuries, one of the world’s most actively-traded financial assets, has recently become a trend among major holders. Russia dumped 84 percent of its holdings this year, with its remaining holdings as of June totaling just $14.9 billion. With relations between Moscow and Washington at their lowest point in decades, the Central Bank of Russia explained the decision was based on financial, economic and geopolitical risks.

Turkey is also backing away from the dollar, having dropped out of the “top-30 list of holders of American debt.” This probably has more to do with Turkey finally coming to the realization that the US was engaging in “hamburger diplomacy” and has no real allegiance to Turkey accept as a vassal state. The failed military coup in the country and the US arming of Kurdish forces in Syria have done nothing but push Turkey toward Russia.

India remains in the top 30 holder list but it has cut its holdings for five straight months.

As would be expected, Russia has been consistently moving forward not only to dump the dollar in a responsible manner but also to make its financial system more distinctly Russian and less dependent upon the whims of the Anglo financier arrangement. Again, RT writes,

One of Russia’s largest banks, VTB is seeking to decrease the share of US dollar transactions at home as locals are choosing the Russian ruble over the greenback.

“There is one interesting thing I wanted to highlight. Since the beginning of this year, people seem to be less interested in making dollar deposits or taking out dollar loans, compared to ruble-denominated deposits and loans. We believe this to be an important step towards the de-dollarization of the Russian finance sector,” said VTB head Andrey Kostin at a Kremlin meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Kostin, VTB experts have drafted a package of proposals designed to further promote the ruble in international settlements. “I think that we need to create our own financial tools. This would serve as an additional safeguard for the Russian financial sector against external shocks, and would give a new impetus to its development,” Kostin added. The financial tools Kostin mentioned are floating Eurobonds, shares and other derivatives that are now used only in the West.

Russia has been seeking the ways of decreasing the dependence on the US currency after Washington and its allies imposed sanctions against Moscow in 2014. In May, President Putin said Russia can no longer trust the US dollar-dominated financial system since America is imposing unilateral sanctions and violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Putin added that the dollar monopoly is unsafe and dangerous for the global economy.

It is important to remember that Russia has also dumped $47bn worth of Treasury bonds, dumping nearly half of its holdings at once.

What Happens If The Dollar Loses Its Status?

So why is this concerning? What would happen if the dollar loses its status as the world’s reserve currency?

The truth is, no one fully knows exactly what such a situation would look like and it would depend on a number of factors such as how quickly the dollar is abandoned by the world, the action taken by the US government in response, and the economic situation of the country once the dollar is unseated.

Despite mainstream claims, we’ve never really been in this specific situation before. Other countries have seen their currency used as the de facto world reserve but, when their time was up, there were also many other factors at play and the world financial system was less intertwined than it is today.

Still, although we may not know the specifics, we do have a general idea of what would happen.

First, Americans are going to lose the convenience of being able to use their currency just about anywhere in the world, both on a business and individual level. That’s not such a big deal on the individual level though it may cause a few hiccups for mid-sized businesses.

Second, interest rates will most assuredly go up. This is going to make it harder for businesses and individuals to pay back any loans they may have received to start or maintain their businesses, buy a home or car, and it will stifle economic growth and it is going to make more people hesitate to request those loans knowing that interest rates will be so high.

Third, and perhaps the most dangerous, is the potential for widespread inflation and devaluing of the currency. Loss of world reserve status will undoubtedly lower the value of the dollar. The question, however, is whether that devaluation would occur slowly over a period of years or even decades or whether it would take place within months, weeks, or days. Obviously, the former would be preferable if the dollar does have to be unseated because it would at least allow time for Americans to brace themselves and to prepare and innovate for the coming devaluation that would gradually get worse. In some cases, American exports might even be helpful for some American exports (though not helpful in terms of wages – competing via lower living standards is a race to abject poverty). But at least a slow burn would allow for Americans “in the know” to stock up on food, attempt to pay off their debts, arm themselves, and make prudent financial decisions in anticipation.

A quick and sudden loss of reserve currency status, however, would bring about an immense crisis that virtually no one is prepared for. As Webster Griffin Tarpley wrote in his article “The Second Wave Of The Depression – Hyperinflation Likely,” published in 2009,

The next wave is likely to involve a worldwide dollar panic. Using ballpark figures, we can say that there are about $4 to $5 trillion sloshing around the world in the form of hot money, US Treasury securities, Euro dollars, and various forms of zeno-dollars. Japan has about a trillion, China almost $2 trillion, and so forth. It is naturally very unwise for a developing country like China to hold so many dollars rather than using them to purchase needed infrastructure and capital goods, and the Chinese leaders are now very uncomfortable with their own foolish decision, which was of course taken under heavy US pressure. But the point is that this $4.5 trillion overhang is by its very nature exceedingly unstable. Every country that holds large sums of dollars or US treasury bonds is nervously eyeing every other such country to see if they show signs of bolting for the exit. Up to now, so far as we know, no large holder of dollars has attempted to reduce its exposure to the battered greenback by dumping these dollars on the international market. If anyone did so, would cause a true universal financial panic which would create chaos and mayhem not just in the United States and Great Britain, but in the vast areas of the rest of the world as well. This is concretely how hyperinflation could now very well arise: if one or more US creditor nations attempts to abruptly lighten up on dollars, the value of the US currency could undergo a catastrophic collapse, and that would spell runaway hyperinflation on the US domestic front.

The numbers are a decade old but the concept is still there.

That being said, given that the United States has used its status as a method of financing itself into maintained prosperity, the loss of that status would remove that privilege. Instead, the United States would be forced to either knuckle under to the dictates of the financiers that will have the country on its knees or do what it should have done all along – nationalize the Federal Reserve and begin issuing credit stimulus and imposing across-the-board tariffs on imports.

Conclusion

It would be nice to hope for the best and prepare for the worst but, as things appear today, we might want to start preparing much more than hoping. The US economic system, partially as a result of becoming an empire with all its requisite destabilizations and wars, mostly a result of Free Trade, and partially a result of private central banking among a host of other factors, has been sacrificed on the altar of globalism. Aggressive behavior on the financial, political, and military fronts has thus created a world seething with anger and hatred at the United States, who is now willing and able to begin weakening the dollar dominance in hopes for the creation of a new “multipolar” world out of the ashes of the old “American” one.

There are no signs that anyone in the American government is either prepared to defend against the dollar collapse or to prevent it. In fact, all signs point to the possibility that such a collapse is desired by the Anglo-financier community.

In other words, the best time to prepare is today.

Latest

Trump cancels meeting with Putin, Deep State involved?

Speculation that the American “Deep State” pushed President Trump circulates as simultaneous Mueller and Kerch Strait incident news break.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

President Trump canceled the scheduled G20 on-the-sidelines meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with only hours to go before the G20 meeting was slated to begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday afternoon. TASS reported that the reaction from Moscow was simple: Disappointment:

The Kremlin regrets the US administration’s decision to cancel a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We regret the US administration’s decision to cancel the planned meeting between the two presidents in Buenos Aires,” he said. “This means that a discussion on important issues on the bilateral and international agenda is being postponed indefinitely.”

At issue, officially, was the Kerch Strait incident. President Trump’s tweet about this was far from accusatory, but it did reflect dimly the point of view the US holds about Ukraine in contrast with Russia:

Dmitry Peskov continued:

“As far as Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned, he is ready for contacts with his US counterpart,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Meanwhile,  a high-ranking official of the White House’s National Security Council told TASS that Washington had formally notified Russia about Trump’s decision. The official replied positively to a question on whether the White House has notified the Russian side in accordance with the established official procedure, but gave no further details.

US President Donald Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday evening that he decided to cancel a bilateral meeting with the Russian president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires due to the recent incident in the Kerch Strait. The announcement, in fact, was contrary to the US president’s own statement made about an hour earlier, when he told reporters that the talks were not terminated and “it’s a very good time to have a meeting.”

Earlier, Trump said his the final decision would depend on a report from his advisors on national security and foreign policy regarding the incident in the Kerch Strait.

Apparently those advisers got his attention. The matter may be further complicated by reports surrounding the Robert Mueller-led probe into collusion between the 2015-16 Trump campaign and Russian agencies that started to come to print on Wednesday and Thursday, noting among other things the “cooperation” between former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and Mr. Mueller. This, by Fox News:

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, criticized the timing of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea on charges of lying to Congress: just before the president was about to leave for a high-stakes G-20 summit in Argentina.

Giuliani issued a statement Thursday saying Mueller’s office was proving Trump’s former lawyer lied to Congress by using documents that were already voluntarily disclosed by the Trump Organization “because there was nothing to hide.”

“It is hardly coincidental that the Special Counsel once again files a charge just as the President is leaving for a meeting with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s statement called out Mueller’s office for playing politics with the surprise announcement. Giuliani pointed to a similar decision in July when the Department of Justice announced that 12 Russian intelligence officers were to be indicted for allegedly hacking the Democratic National Committee and others.

The July indictment was announced days before Trump was slated to hold a key summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Trump was meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Britain at the time of the announcement.

But CNN and the mainstream media are taking a (predictably) different track:

Silent for so long, Robert Mueller is beginning to show the public the building blocks of a case that could imperil Donald Trump’s presidency.

In the process, the special counsel is beginning to expose the lies and obfuscations that people around Trump, and the President himself, erected to try to hide multiple, unexplained ties to Russians in, and before, 2016.

He is offering implicit explanations along the way for the President’s oddly solicitous relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And Mueller is now crossing a red line Trump once warned could prompt his firing — by probing his business empire.

By securing a cooperation agreement with Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Mueller Thursday scored a motivated witness who has intimate knowledge of Trump’s past business and personal life.

And by sponsoring a court document detailing Cohen’s confession and by having his team spend 70 hours acquiring additional testimony, Mueller is signaling his new star witness may have more to tell and there may be more grave revelations to come.

In fact, Thursday may have been the most significant day yet in the Mueller probe that has cast a long shadow over Trump’s presidency.

The cooperation agreement could offer documents, other evidence and testimony that could take Mueller deep into Trump’s family and personal circle.

With a lede like this, the pall of some incredibly dark crime is spread over the Presidency, even though collusion is not actually a crime, and even though there has never been proof found of collusion in this matter.

What it does signal is that Mueller appears not to be finished with his investigation, and the US President has possibly been hamstrung by his own strategy not to resist it.

Speculation in media punditry has long pointed out the capability of the President to forcibly terminate the two-year long investigation and to fire Robert Mueller. But at the same time, reality is that the President has done nothing of the sort, and instead has complied fully with the investigation, with guidance from his own legal team to avoid perjury traps that Mr. Mueller might try to spring.

Yet with RussiaGate resurfacing in the American news, plus the timing of the Kerch Strait incident, it may well be that a well orchestrated ruse is underway by the “Deep State” to do anything possible to hinder and hamper positive relationship-building with President Putin and the very conservative, Christianity-aligned Russian Federation.

As noted in the Fox piece, this sort of attempt to befoul the two leaders actually accomplishing anything happened in the runup to the July 16th, 2018 summit in Helsinki the two leaders did have. And even though they did have the meeting, Mr. Trump’s initial assessment that it was a good meeting was excoriated by the press, and a possible result was the imposition of stricter sanctions against Russia than ever before.

One might do well to think about what it is that is actually so frightening about the two strongest sovereign nations in the world entering into a productive partnership. 

Someone is definitely trying to prevent this from happening.

Latest

Ukraine bans Russian men from entering country

Ukraine is hard pressed to show the world anything real about a “Russian threat” but leadership optics show it as preparing for an invasion.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Ukraine is the location of some of the greatest attempts at generating Russian paranoia anywhere. According to the press, since 2014, Ukraine has been invaded probably 25 times by Russia. We all saw the nation on TV, invaded by empty box trucks and food supply trucks.

We were told repeatedly of massing activities of Russian troops in locations relatively near to the Ukrainian border, and lied to about the presence of Russian military hardware on Ukrainian soil through the use of various faked press photographic evidence and repetition.

This is what the Western press wants you to believe: Russia is a hostile, brutal nation led by a brutal KGB thug turned president. Poor innocent Ukraine will be swallowed up by Big, Bad Russia.

Here is what the Western media does NOT want you to know:

Ukraine’s economy is a wreck. The country is a cesspool. Americans are involved in running Ukraine from posts within the government, and it is essentially being used as a proxy to try to intimidate the Russian Federation into toeing the anti-Christian, globalist line, a proposition which Russian leadership have repeatedly and utterly rejected.

The latest move in Ukraine became known to the press world at 10:41am Moscow time (2:41am New York Time) on 30 November. That is that now, Russian men between the ages of 16 and 60 are no longer allowed in Ukraine. This was reported by TASS:

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has prohibited Russian men, aged 16-60, from entering the country, its head Pyotr Tsigikal said on Friday.

Control measures at checkpoints have been enhanced. As of today, foreigners, primarily Russians, have been restricted entry. Russian men, aged 16-60, have been prohibited from entering [Ukraine],” he stated at a council with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

On November 25, three Ukrainian navy ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters later in the day. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.

Moscow slammed the incident as a provocation. The European Union and NATO called for de-escalation, while Kiev declared a 30-day martial law starting from November 28.

The Kerch Strait incident is getting pushed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as “proof” of Russian aggression, ostensibly to bolster his abysmally low ratings in the final months preceding a Presidential election in Ukraine. However, it may also have been conveniently arranged to interfere with President Trump’s planned talks with President Putin in Argentina, which notably, were canceled late Thursday afternoon with Trump citing Kerch as the reason.

Ukraine’s importance in the geopolitical globalism game cannot be overstated. In terms of military strategy, having a NATO / Western presence that abuts Russian borders is indeed part of the plan to isolate Russia by surrounding it with Western-aligned nations. Once the ring is complete, more and more pressure can theoretically be placed on Russia.

Latest

Ukrainian authorities pressing head of Kiev monastery

Social, civil and ecclesial forces increasing efforts to force canonical Orthodox communities in Ukraine to accede to the new world order.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

The effort spawned by globalists and Ukrainian atheists to spawn a fake Church continues apace, and despite the Ecumenical Patriarch’s October 11th call to the Ukrainian civil and church authorities not to harass or steal Russian Orthodox Church properties, the efforts to do precisely this are magnifying almost by the day. TASS reported on 29 November that Metropolitan Pavel, leader of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is getting pressure from Ukrainian authorities to comply with their plan (edits and emphases added).

Father Superior of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel complained about the pressure the authorities of Ukraine exerted on him and his brotherhood.

“There are many questions about whether the actions of the authorities are legitimate. These actions are not legitimate, there is pressure on me, threats, phone calls and many other things. I cannot name the reasons, I do not know them,” he said at a briefing in Thursday.

The Metropolitan also said the authorities have initiated cases against him.

“They accused me of [having the] wrong attitude towards Patriarch Bartholomew, the basis of religious misunderstandings But I treat him with great respect as a patriarch,” the Father Superior of [the] Lavra said.

The metropolitan does not rule out that the authorities will put stronger pressure on him or even conduct searches.

I would not be surprised if there are searches and even more violence,” he said. At the same time, the metropolitan said that he could not answer the question of who initiated the cases against him, since they are closed to the public.

The situation in Ukraine is growing darker by the day, and this claim does not appear to be just media hype. Every day new stories of simultaneous civil and religious persecution arise from Ukraine as its plans to create a fake “orthodox church” accelerate.

How big is this story, really?

In one sense this issue could be regarded as a tempest in a teapot, as Ukraine’s military would never survive a matchup against Russia if the two countries decided to really go at it. However, Ukraine seems to be the only entity in the area that is rumbling about war. Russian forces intercepted and captured three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait who were performing illegal maneuvers (with counterintel officers calling the shots, apparently), but at no time since then has Russia given any indication of hostility towards Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, did go so far as to say that Ukraine is getting whatever it wants from the West – even, he said rhetorically, “if they wanted to eat babies, they would get babies.”

However, the civil and religious activity in this country is supported, and very likely guided by Ukraine’s puppetmasters in the West, notably elements of the American Deep State. President Trump does not appear to be personally invested in this issue, but pressure because of its geopolitical importance to the greater Western community of nations probably prompted him to cancel scheduled talks with President Putin, that were supposed to take place today or tomorrow in Buenos Aires.

Notice that the elements of civil and ecclesial struggle are combined in this piece. That is because they are the two major prongs of the actions taken by the West in and through Ukraine. They do not have independent existence; they are part of the same plan.

Globalism unites civil and anti-Christian agendas

A blog post run by LifeSite News in February 2017 gave this very relevant piece of information:

The election of Donald Trump and a majority of Republicans to the Senate, Congress, governorships and other positions, have left the One-Worlders reeling. To them it has been like a giant earthquake upending their world and their evil plans. They are enraged and hysterical that their expectations of a dizzying final achievement of the total power of man as god has been smashed. That is their ultimate goal – replacing God with man – the great sin of pride of Adam.

As this impacts the situation in Ukraine, consider this statement, also from the same post (slightly edited for continuity):

  • The militant LGBT/radical feminist movements attempting to impose their sexual world view on all nations through the United Nations and by other means. These movements are essential to the NWO because destruction of traditional marriage, family life and traditional sexual morality results in dramatic decreases in child-bearing. Crippling the family also cripples the first allegiance of family members to each other, to their religious faith and their community, which then facilitates control by central or world governance – all well-documented goals of past totalitarian regimes. Most so-called LGBT (recently invented term) individuals are likely not aware they are being used for this.
  • Marxist, anarchist and other violent social radical groups, usually funded by George Soros.
  • Masonry, forbidden to Catholics (and other orthodox Christians) under pain of automatic excommunication, and similar societies of anti-Christian elites who still exert substantial influence in the world. See e.g. Staunch Dubia Opponent Msgr. Pinto on Famous List of Freemasons
  • Most astonishingly, the Vatican itself seems involved as Pope Francis, the German bishops and others around him have openly developed close relationships with many leading One-Worlders, inviting them to the Vatican to give talks and advice (contrary to strong statements from Francis against abortion, gay “marriage”, for large families, etc.). This has been a radical change from all past popes. Reports suggest George Soros favored Bergoglio during the Conclave that elected him pope. For the first time ever, the New World Order movement has gained powerful public backing for many of their agendas from the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who has aggressively insisted that climate change, open borders, anti-capitalism and more are now issues of moral and religious obligation for a new, worldly Catholic Church. It also appears that some in the Vatican may be laying the groundwork for a moral and religious case in favor of population control, use of contraception, small families and acceptance of homosexuality, again regardless of many contrary statements by Francis. Many signs point to this… Archbishop Soronodo expressed support for population control during Vatican conferences that he arranged that included some of the world’s leading secularist world de-population advocates.

All this is being brought to bear on Ukraine because Ukraine is itself caught between two poles of existence: One is the bright and shiny allure of the West, and a fair population of Ukraine is in fact Roman Catholic or Eastern Rite Catholic. The other pole is that part of the people of Ukraine who identify with Russia, with the Russian Orthodox Church, and who do not want to give up their identity for the glitter of the West, but who do, of course, want better lives for their families.

This conflict’s cost is higher than anyone knows

Compared with the Russian Federation’s simple determination to be a sovereign nation, guided by President Putin’s strong leadership, Ukraine seems weak, uncertain and at odds with itself. And in this environment, the US and NATO have sought to achieve their own ends by making Ukraine the thorn in Russia’s side.

The cost is enormous, and many Ukrainians themselves do not realize what they are doing to their own country and to their own religious and cultural identity by allowing this. For them, they are being patriotic Ukrainians. The cleverness of the Western propaganda specialists has accomplished things the Communists could only dream of. And there is little doubt that the “Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church” that is under construction will in fact be a platform for all the social “causes” that we see the Vatican involved with now. The proof of that shows in that all the developments listed below there was never a single mention of Jesus Christ’s will, the will of the Holy Spirit of God, or any salvific issue brought up in the matter of the status of the Ukrainian schismatic churches. The only thing that mattered in their conversation was being Ukrainian and exacting blood from anyone who opposed them, and in fact, awards given to “clergy” who espoused exactly the opposite of Christianity.

Ukraine’s church crisis – a brief history

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople decided at its meeting held on October 9-11 to proceed with granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. It revoked the 1686 decision on transferring the Kiev Metropolitanate under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate and announced plans to bring it back under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. It also reinstated the heads of two non-canonical churches in Ukraine, Filaret of the Kiev Patriarchate and Makariy of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church, to their hierarchical and priestly ranks.

On October 15, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said in response to that move that full communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople was no longer possible.

On November 3, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed an agreement on cooperation to create an independent Ukrainian church.

On November 13, the Council of Bishops of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church said it will not join the Ukrainian autocephalous church the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is seeking to create. The Bishop’s Council stated that the decisions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on Ukraine are invalid.

On November 20th, the Pochaev Lavra, an extremely significant holy site in Ukraine, appealed to all who intentionally sow enmity between people to repent. This after the Ukrainian government renounced the monastic community

