The JCPOA Deal: What should Iran, Russia and America do?

On Friday the 13th of October, a day notoriously celebrated for its tragic news and bad luck, President Donald Trump gave the world both. In a scathing speech from the White House accusing Iran of a litany of offenses, conspiracies, and terrorist attacks, Donald Trump read from a teleprompter words which mirrored ones spat at the world by President George W. Bush about Iraq a decade earlier. After a fifteen-year global war costing trillions of dollars, irreversibly wounding civilization, and destroying millions of people’s lives, these words uttered by Bush were irrefutably proven to be not only absolute lies, but responsible for what quite possibly could be proven to be the greatest crime against humanity in history—plain and simple. For this reason, the world cannot afford another; and an American President must never again be allowed to lecture and manipulate the nations into war using another speech of lies, fabricated evidence, misunderstood agendas, and misguided expectations—which was exactly what President Trump, or perhaps the Zionist neocons controlling him, tried to do on Friday the 13th.

Although re-shaped to fit an Iranian mold and Trump’s vocabulary, once again the same old words, dripping with the stench of death, poisoned the airwaves with sequential images of Colin Powell’s non-existent chemical weapons claims, ludicrously impossible religious alliances between Iran’s Shia believers and their sworn Sunni-Salafi Wahhabi ISIS/Al Qaeda enemies, and the nightmare of an inevitable societal collapse if America didn’t act. The question on everyone’s mind after the speech was, what action would be taken?

Despite the passionate protestations of Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China—the other signatories to the JCPOA—President Trump ultimately chose to not renew the U.S. commitment to the JCPOA, and consequently triggered an avalanche of global diplomatic, military, economic, and informational maneuvers which very easily could worsen, and inevitably trigger a global conflict through a scenario that repeats the world war one domino effect. For that reason, and many others, let Saturday October 14th, begin the day of deconstructing this agenda, correcting the lies with truth, and mark a new commitment to peace.

PROBLEM, ANALYSIS, SOLUTION

Overall, the key to improving U.S.-Iranian relations and maintaining the U.S. commitment to the JCPOA is through using Russia as the key intermediary; and persuading the public through using “Soft power” and “psychological operations” and “information operations” on all levels—Diplomatic, Informational, Military, Economic, and Religious. Political careers are directed by public votes, and emotional messages inspire the public’s values and direct their choices—specifically their choice of what box to check in the voting booth, and thereby which politician lives or dies. Therefore, not withstanding a surprise Presidential Impeachment, everything involved with the success of JCPOA starts and ends with understanding and influencing President Trump. The Zionist Neocons know this, and have been isolating Trump and sterilizing his intelligence briefings for just this reason.

What is Trump’s mind? President Donald Trump seems committed, almost obsessed, with trying to “achieve some image or sense of himself as President who has rescued America from Obama’s treason and improved upon the JCPOA”. Now, this is understandable given Obama’s insanity and criminal activity in the White House, but Trump needs to know Iran is not the enemy he thinks they are–or rather the Zionist neocons have been trying to brainwash him into believing–and he needs to fire those advisors and gain a whole new perspective.

Sadly, this notion of “re-designing the JCPOA” has become a source of personal “pride” or “ego” and “vanity” for Trump, which is both dangerous and an opportunity. For a man whose fundamental human identity is dependent on this pride, ego, and vanity, these elements of character become the very thing that most influence him; and words that stimulate the emotions of pride, ego, and vanity are heard by him more than words of “economic, military, or political sense or success”. Although they can be interpreted as mutually inclusive, they are also intimate and emotional and personal words with a personally titillating effect on a man who secretly enjoys titillation.

Therefore, the intelligence policy for Iran to take is to “appease”—or rather give the impression of appeasement—in order to assuage and nullify the hyperbolic rhetoric and aggressive Congressional sanctions actions. In the game of political chess, sometimes pawns must be sacrificed to achieve the deception, gain the advantage, and win the game—which in this case is simply the avoidance of war.

Iran’s long-term goal is full restoration of its global participation, but in order to achieve this, its short term goal should be to enable President Donald Trump not to cancel, nullify, or pull out of the nuclear deal (JCPOA). To do this, Iran—with the help of Russia—must give the American President an opportunity to keep the deal moving forward, improve upon it, and use it for opening the door for improving Iranian-US relations.

The way for Iran to do this is the following: 1) agreeing to meet with President Trump in Russia with Russian President Putin, in a formal summit environment of neutrality, similar to when President Reagan met Russian Premier Gorbechev in Iceland in the 1980’s. This will enable President Putin of Russia to draw from history (and thereby develop the diplomatic reference language and symbolism to appease American-Iranian-European populations) to help negotiate “improvements” that all sides will agree with; and 2) communicate that all sides are walking away with improved trust, confidence, political stability, economic prosperity, and military security. The key is to use this “new deal” which President Trump has been cornered into trying to achieve, to open new doors to discussion, respect, negotiation, while at the same time recognizing it may need to be phrased in deceptive language in order to pass through the Zionist-neocon filters in Washington.

President Putin would most likely welcome the opportunity to expand his influence as a stabilizer and peacemaker in the region, which would also help his election in 2018. It would also cultivate a better relationship between the U.S. and Russia, and Russia and Europe. The nation essentially that would benefit greatly from brokering a peaceful enhancement of the JCPOA between the U.S. and Iran, would be Russia, and it would be a way for the “big boys” to re-establish that fact that Russia and the United States are the two most significant powers in global politics, and nothing happens without both of them allowing it.

If Trump fails to do this, he runs the risk of irreparably isolating himself—as well as America; and forcing Russia to throw down the gauntlet by establishing that Russia and China and Iran are committed to defending each other from any kind of attack—conventional, nuclear, informational, political, or economic. This foreign policy isolation of the United States would increase European hostility towards America also, which is already upset by the massive refugee-migrant tsunamis which are triggered by U.S. military adventures and are eroding Europe’s geographic, social, and political integrity. Europe unwaveringly disagrees with The White House request to meddle, interfere with, or try to restructure the JCPOA. So, it’s a gamble, but Trump will once again go bankrupt if he things he can follow the Zionist-neocon playbook, win the Republican nomination for a second term as President, and enhance America’s standing in the world. Instead, he will achieve the opposite, and quite possibly destroy the United States in a civil war that is already simmering over broken confederate Civil War statues, George Soros financed “color revolutions”, and false-flag shooting attacks. Ezra Pound wrote something in Canto 42, similar to the political tightrope Trump is walking America along:

“There died a myriad,

And of the best, among them,

For an old bitch gone in the teeth,

For a botched civilization,

Charm, smiling at the good mouth,

Quick eyes gone under earth’s lid,

For two gross of broken statues,

For a few thousand battered books.”

Let’s hope the American Constitution is not one of those burnt, tattered papers.

CONCLUSION :

Dick Morris made an astute observation that America’s banking system has been weaponized into a sanctions mechanism against America’s “enemies/ rebellious colonies”. This means that if any other nation does business with Iran, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela or nation the U.S. arbitrarily chooses to put on the “sanctions blacklist”, then they too are denied access to the American banking system–which means economic death.

Essentially America is using its banking system as an extortion racket and threatening not to pick up its “bat and ball” and leave the game if it doesn’t get its way, but to take also the bases, the bleachers, and the stadium itself. So unless countries are prepared to either 1) submit to the U.S. imperialism; or 2) design intelligent “soft power”, “influence operations”, and “information operations” to distract and redirect the U.S. decision; or 3) change not only teams but create an entirely new league and set of rules, such as the BRICS group and others, then nothing will change and most likely get worse.

Hopefully Trump will use his JCPOA objections and ridiculously presumptuous rhetoric as more of a bluff and justification for personal summit with President Putin and President Rouhani to start a new dialogue, throw off the Zionist neocon agenda, and achieve a victory where all three nations can claim victory; and the world can rest easier that peace and stability has been achieved. Time will tell.