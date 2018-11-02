Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

Analysis

The Hamilton Hoax: How to dupe the American Left into Worshipping a Fraud

How has the media convinced the public, and particularly the Left, that Alexander Hamilton was somehow America’s first progressive?
Paul Kindlon

Published

2 days ago

on

1,399 Views

There is a great deal of media manipulation in America nowadays and the main target of this manipulation if the Left. A prime example is how Vladimir Putin is portrayed as a ruthless aggressor and the anti-democratic militarist Alexander Hamilton is seen as America’s first progressive and social justice warrior. This is because “image-making” has replaced historical analysis.

It’s painfully obvious how the media has managed to demonize Putin, but how has the media convinced the public, and particularly the Left, that Hamilton was somehow America’s first progressive?

One of the most popular shows over the past few years has been the Broadway musical “Hamilton”. It is a complete fantasy that ignores fundamental historical facts. In this absurd hagiography the following lies are boldly presented as truth: that Hamilton was a self-made man, anti-slavery, a champion of civil rights and pro-immigration.

Alexander Hamilton was born on the island of Nevis, the son of a Scottish merchant. His college education was paid for by rich white businessmen allowing him to climb the social ladder on the mainland. While there he ingratiated himself as the aide-de –camp to the rich white landowner (and slave owner) George Washington. Washington would later appoint his aide to become the first Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton’s rise in American politics was made possible because he very opportunistically married Elizabeth Schuyler –the daughter of one of the richest and most powerful white men in New York State. Talk about benefitting from the Patriarchy!

The only reason Hamilton did not own slaves was because his in-laws did. There are even historical documents proving Hamilton was involved in the transactions for the purchase and transfer of slaves on behalf of the Schuylers.

Regarding civil rights…the first mini civil war and struggle for civil rights in America was “Shay’s Rebellion” in 1787. After having fought in the war for Independence, Massachusetts farmers returned home only to find their farms taken over for debt by the courts and sold on the cheap to speculators aided by unscrupulous lawyers. It was a conflict between the agrarian class and the merchant class and Hamilton wanted to see American farmers wiped out in favor of a future America of manufacturers and rich bankers. In fact, Hamilton had utter disdain for the lower classes seeing then as “a great beast”. As a proud and unapologetic elitist he favored an elective monarchy and a non-titled aristocracy. The “little man” for him was an insignificant nuisance.

Finally, if one studies the life of the “white privileged immigrant” Hamilton in-depth one thing becomes crystal clear: Alexander Hamilton was all about Alexander Hamilton. The anti-Trump audiences who have flocked to see the Broadway musical roar with approval whenever the lyrics pronounce pro-immigrant sentiments. What is ironically humorous about this is that Hamilton was indeed pro-immigrant – and that immigrant was Alexander Hamilton.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
9 Comments

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Paul KindlonpogoherePaul GlumazMarshalldocJohn Doran Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Marshalldoc
Guest
Marshalldoc

This essay would benefit from either links or footnotes; e.g.; “Hamilton had utter disdain for the lower classes seeing then as “a great beast”..” Source? “There are even historical documents proving Hamilton was involved in the transactions for the purchase and transfer of slaves on behalf of the Schuylers.” Source?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 2, 2018 22:30
Paul Kindlon
Guest
Paul Kindlon

Hey. Read Michelle Duross “Hamilton and slavery” and Ishmael Reed’s article on Hamilton in Counterpunch. You are right I should have used citations.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 01:46
Marshalldoc
Guest
Marshalldoc

Thanks for the reply. The link to Reed’s Counterpunch essay is: https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/08/21/hamilton-the-musical-black-actors-dress-up-like-slave-tradersand-its-not-halloween/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 19:27
Anthony Wicher
Guest
Anthony Wicher

This is ignorant garbage. Hamilton was a genius, the founder of American System Economics which is indeed the most progressive economic system ever invented, and which has been vilified and attacked by the advocates of British imperialism. It is a system of government directed credit for long term projects to develop the country by building an infrastructure platform that increases the productive power of labor and raises the standard of living of the whole society.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 06:28
Paul kindlon
Guest
Paul kindlon

A system that has resulted in a massive gap between rich and poor of monumental proportions is only “genius” if you are part of the elite 1 percent. Enjoy your illusion .

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 07:04
John Doran
Guest
John Doran

Hamilton was, in effect, a tool of the Brit, Rothschild Banksters, & an advocate for their “money from thin air, Central Bankster fraud”
Book: The Creature From Jekyll Island, by G. Edward Griffin.
The Chapter Summaries can be read in about an hour.
GEG’s website: needtoknow.news

John Doran.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 14:24
Paul Glumaz
Guest
Paul Glumaz

This is so untruthful I am shocked that the Duran saw fit to publish this. Hamilton was totally opposed to slavery and did everything he could to prevent the 3/5 compromise in the Constitution. It was Hamilton’s enemy, the agrarian populist Jefferson, who fought Hamilton on this and promote the expansion of the slave system. It was Hamilton qho sponsored Haitian Toussaint Luoverture in creating what would have been the first African American Republic, very bad for slavery. Hamilton promoted the development of manufactures and inventions to industrialize agriculture and increase the education, skills and standard of living of the… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 19:33
pogohere
Guest
pogohere

Not much nuance in this article. I suggest reading the following for a better picture: “Burr, Hamilton, and Jefferson: A Study in Character” and “Mr. Jefferson’s Lost Cause: Land, Farmers, Slavery, and the Louisiana Purchase” by Roger Kennedy Roger George Kennedy (August 3, 1926 – September 30, 2011) was an American polymath whose career included banking, television production, historical writing, and museum administration, the last as director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, before the Clinton administration selected him to head the National Park Service in 1993. And for a terrific read: “Burr” by Gore Vidal

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 03:22
Paul Kindlon
Guest
Paul Kindlon

Burr is a great book. Everyone should read it for sure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 05:35

Latest

The Dangerous and Irrational attack on Brett Kavanaugh

One cannot discover the truth if one already unquestioningly “knows” what it is.
Paul Kindlon

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 4, 2018

By

Barely a month has passed since the conclusion of the Senate hearings on Brett Kavanaugh yet the event is already beginning to fade from public memory. What was obviously set up to be a partisan Democratic attack on Justice Kavanaugh quickly descended into an attack on Reason and that should never be forgotten if one cares about the future of the American republic.

Here is why…

The origins of Western thought in Ancient Greece that heralded the Age of Rationality began with Socrates who used epistemic self-doubt as a way towards finding answers.

Socrates‘ acknowledgment that he “did not know” had the salutary effect of making it possible for him to find out answers. If he were sure that he already knew, then he would not be motivated to search for the truth. Socrates urged us to examine our own thinking process through dialogue leading to “discursive truth”.

With this in mind it should be clear that the anti-Kavanaugh crowd during the recent Senate hearings were guilty of one monumental philosophical error: that one cannot discover the truth if one already unquestioningly “knows” what it is, i.e. Kavanaugh’s guilt.

The sociological cause of this current phenomenon is rooted in the American “can do” culture whereby self-doubt has been framed as the enemy of self-esteem and confidence. Because of our obsession with success and building self-confidence to achieve it we in America have been told for generations to overcome our self-doubt. The effect of this socialization technique has had a serious side-effect however: we have eliminated all forms of self-doubt leading to irrationality and ultimately hubris.

The great thinkers have all regarded epistemic self-doubt –questioning one’s ideas and beliefs – as central to rational thinking. This has been absent in the behavior of the anti-Kavanaugh crowd and their “righteous cause”. They do not doubt he was guilty of the accusations leveled against him and they do not doubt their own judgment on this matter. If we are certain of the truth there is no need for discussion. Guilty as charged. Off to the gallows.

In addition to the above instance of irrationality there is the added feature of finding enemies of the cause we are certain is good and true. This mentality centers on the belief that those who are politically opposed to us are immoral or evil and must be treated harshly. Because they threaten our political view (and are evil) we lower the bar of certainty with regard to guilt. Feeling vulnerable and outraged that there are such monsters in our midst we point the finger quickly without need of much or any evidence. A mere accusation made by a few people is sufficient. This is precisely what happened during the darkest days of the Soviet Union when perfectly innocent people were sent to concentration camps based upon rumor and unsubstantiated claims. Is this where we are heading now in America? Do we really want to go there?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

33 Trillion More Reasons Why The New York Times Gets it Wrong on Russia-gate

Further research shows The New York Times was even further off the mark in blaming Russian social media for Trump’s win.
The Duran

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 4, 2018

By

Authored by Gareth Porter via ConsortiumNews.com:

Even more damning evidence has come to light undermining The New York Times‘ assertion in September that Russia used social media to steal the 2016 election for Donald Trump.

The Times‘ claim last month that Russian Facebook posts reached nearly as many Americans as actually voted in the 2016 election exaggerated the significance of those numbers by a factor of hundreds of millions, as revealed by further evidence from Facebook’s own Congressional testimony.

Th further research into an earlier Consortium News article shows that a relatively paltry 80,000 posts from the private Russian company Internet Research Agency (IRA) were engulfed in literally trillions of posts on Facebook over a two-year period before and after the 2016 vote.

That was supposed to have thrown the election, according to the paper of record. In its 10,000-word article on Sept. 20, the Times reported that 126 million out of 137 million American voters were exposed to social media posts on Facebook from IRA that somehow had a hand in delivering Trump the presidency.

The newspaper said: “Even by the vertiginous standards of social media, the reach of their effort was impressive: 2,700 fake Facebook accounts, 80,000 posts, many of them elaborate images with catchy slogans, and an eventual audience of 126 million Americans on Facebook alone.” The paper argued that 126 million was “not far short of the 137 million people who would vote in the 2016 presidential election.”

But Consortium News, on Oct. 10, debunked that story, pointing out that reporters Scott Shane and Mark Mazzetti failed to report several significant caveats and disclaimers from Facebook officers themselves, whose statements make the Times’ claim that Russian election propaganda “reached” 126 million Americans an exercise in misinformation.

The newspaper failed to tell their readers that Facebook account holders in the United States had been “served” 33 trillion Facebook posts during that same period — 413 million times more than the 80,000 posts from the Russian company.

What Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 31, 2017 is a far cry from what the Times claims. “Our best estimate is that approximately 126,000 million people may have been served one of these [IRA-generated] stories at some time during the two year period,” Stretch said.

Stretch was expressing a theoretical possibility rather than an established fact. He said an estimated 126 million Facebook members might have gotten at least one story from the IRA –- not over the ten week election period, but over 194 weeks during the two years 2015 through 2017—including a full year after the election.

That means only an estimated 29 million FB users may have gotten at least one story in their feed in two years. The 126 million figure is based only on an assumption that they shared it with others, according to Stretch.

Facebook didn’t even claim most of those 80,000 IRA posts were election–related. It offered no data on what proportion of the feeds to those 29 million people were.

In addition, Facebook’s Vice President for News Feed, Adam Moseri, acknowledged in 2016 that FB subscribers actually read only about 10 percent of the stories Facebook puts in their News Feed every day. The means that very few of the IRA stories that actually make it into a subscriber’s news feed on any given day are actually read.

And now, according to the further research, the odds that Americans saw any of these IRA ads—let alone were influenced by them—are even more astronomical. In his Oct. 2017 testimony, Stretch said that from 2015 to 2017, “Americans using Facebook were exposed to, or ‘served,’ a total of over 33 trillion stories in their News Feeds.”

To put the 33 trillion figure over two years in perspective, the 80,000 Russian-origin Facebook posts represented just .0000000024 of total Facebook content in that time.

Shane and Mazzetti did not report the 33 trillion number even though The New York Times’ own coverage of that 2017 Stretch testimony explicitly stated, “Facebook cautioned that the Russia-linked posts represented a minuscule amount of content compared with the billions of posts that flow through users’ News Feeds everyday.”

The Times‘ touting of the bogus 126 million out 137 million voters, while not reporting the 33 trillion figure, should vie in the annals of journalism as one of the most spectacularly misleading uses of statistics of all time.

Gareth Porter is an independent investigative journalist and historian writing on US national security policy. His latest book, Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare, was published in February of 2014. Follow him on Twitter: @GarethPorter.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Soros Partners With Mastercard To Hand Out Money To Migrants

The partnership between George Soros and Mastercard will be called Humanity Ventures.

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 4, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

Billionaire investor George Soros has repeatedly denied rumors that he is helping to finance the migrant caravans making their way up from Honduras and Guatemala through Mexico with the ultimate aim of reaching the US.

But that’s about to change, as the “Open Society” founder – who famously financed much of the opposition to Trump SCOTUS pick Brett Kavanaugh – is now partnering with Mastercard to hand out money (in the form of ‘investment capital’) to migrants, refugees and “others struggling within their communities worldwide,” according to Reuters. Through their partnership, Soros is effectively providing open financial support for migrants and refugees seeking to enter the US and Europe.

The partnership between Soros and Mastercard, which they are calling Humanity Ventures, is the result of a pledge that Soros made in September to spend $500 million to address “the challenges facing migrants and refugees.”

In a statement, Soros and Mastercard declared that government aid programs haven’t been enough to solve the issues facing refugees, suggesting that this is a problem that only the private sector can solve.

“Migrants are often forced into lives of despair in their host communities because they cannot gain access to financial, healthcare and government services,” Soros said.

“Our potential investment in this social enterprise, coupled with Mastercard’s ability to create products that serve vulnerable communities, can show how private capital can play a constructive role in solving social problems,” he added.

Right away, Soros plans to spend $50 million to provide “scaleable” health-care and education solutions. He intends to ‘invest’ the money in businesses founded by migrants.

“Humanity Ventures is intended to be profitable so as to stimulate involvement from other businesspeople,” Soros said.

“We also hope to establish standards of practice to ensure that investments are not exploitative of the vulnerable communities we intend to serve.”

Soros has said that he would prefer ‘Humanity Ventures’ to be profitable to attract “other businesspeople”, it’s unclear how, exactly, he plans to earn anything approaching a reasonable rate of return by handing out risk free loans to migrants and refugees.

This comes after Master Card back in 2016 admitted that it has handed out prepaid debit cards to migrants and refugees traveling through Europe, something the company did with the explicit blessing of the European Union and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Perhaps MSNBC and other liberals who blindly claim that Soros and his network of non-profits aren’t providing financial assistance to migrants approaching the US should consider this before they continue with their denials.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending