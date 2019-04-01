Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

The Deep State Rhodes Scholars Who created NATO

NATO’s Birth was August 1947… NOT March 1949.

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

March 28 saw the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and while many commentators have used the opportunity to review this anti-Soviet bloc’s history as a tool of post WWII imperialism, a major fallacy is found across nearly every analysis which should be clarified immediately.

The popular leftist narrative that is poisoned by this fallacy states that NATO was created as an American initiative in order to replace the British Empire as a global hegemon. This belief, as popular as it may be, is untrue and this will be clarified shortly.

Upon a deeper review of the facts, it can be stated affirmatively that NATO was never an American initiative, but was always British. Those so-called “Americans” who led in its creation were in fact largely connected to two think tanks known as the Fabian Society and Oxford’s Rhodes Trust network that had already permeated through diverse branches of western governments since its inception in 1902. Highly placed Rhodes Scholars who shaped American foreign policy in the wake of FDR’s death and Churchill’s 1946 Iron Curtain speech include the likes of Assistant State Secretary Dean Rusk, in charge of far eastern affairs and Assistant State Secretary George C. McGhee, in charge of near eastern, south Asian, and African affairs, and Assistant Secretary of State W. Walton Butterworth to name a few[1].

Much of the 20th century infiltration of Rhodes Scholars and Fabians into America happened by way of the British Empire’s only “official” arm in North America… Canada. It is this component of the picture that I wish to take some additional time reviewing and which figures prominently in explaining the true cause of NATO.

NATO’s Birth was August 1947… NOT March 1949.

In a memorandum called “The United States and the Soviet Union” written in August 1947, a highly influential Rhodes Scholar and radical promoter of global governance named Escott Reid, then Deputy Undersecretary of External Affairs of Canada “recommended that the countries of the North Atlantic band together, under the leadership of the United States, to form ‘a new regional security organization’ to deter Soviet expansion.”

Many of these networks were exposed by William Fulton of the Chicago Tribune who published his incredible research from July 15-30, 1951 in the pages of that newspaper. The author of this report is indebted to Fulton’s ground breaking research as well as the work of Georgetown University’s Carol Quigley.

The motive for this memorandum was to escape the Soviet Union’s veto power in the U.N. Security Council which prevented the British Great Game from moving forward. The goal was to establish an instrument powerful enough to ensure an Anglo-American Empire as desired by Cecil Rhodes and Winston Churchill. Escott Reid extrapolated upon his thesis for the creation of such an institution at an August 13, 1947 Canadian Institute of Public Affairs Conference at Lake Couchiching when he stated:

“The states of the Western world are not…debarred by the Charter of the United Nations of by Soviet membership in the United Nations from creating new international political institutions to maintain peace. Nothing in the Charter precludes the existence of regional political arrangements or agencies provided that they are consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations, and these regional agencies are entitled to take measures of collective self-defence against armed attack until the Security Council has acted.”

This new anti-Soviet military organization had the important feature of creating a binding military contract that would go into effect for all members, should any individual member go to war. Reid described this intention as he wrote:

“In such an organization each member state could accept a binding obligation to pool the whole of its economic and military resources with those of the other members if any power should be found to have committed aggression against any one of the members.”

It was another year and a half before this structure gained the full support of External Affairs Minister Lester B. Pearson, and British Prime Minister Clement Atlee. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be formed on March 28, 1949.

Reid had made a name for himself serving as the first Permanent Secretary of the Canadian Institute for International Affairs (CIIA) also known as the Canadian Branch of Chatham House/Roundtable Movement of Canada under the direction of CIIA controller Vincent Massey. Massey was the protégé of racist imperialist Lord Alfred Milner and the controller of the Rhode Scholar groups of Canada throughout a career that saw him act as Canadian Ambassador to Washington (1926-1930), Liberal Party President (1930-1935), Ambassador to Britain (1935-1945) and Head of State (aka: Governor General of Canada (1952-1959). Reid himself was the founder of the self-professed “Canadian Fabian Society” alongside four other Rhodes scholars known as the eugenics-promoting technocratic League of Social Reconstruction in 1932, whose name changed to the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation in 1933 and again later to the National Democratic Party of Canada in 1961.

Reid spent years working closely with fellow Oxford scholar Lester B. Pearson who himself was Vincent Massey’s assistant in London before becoming a controller of the Liberal Party of Canada.

The Racist Agenda Behind the Rhodes Trust

It is vital to remind ourselves that these networks were driven by the design outlined by genocidal diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes who wrote the purpose for the Scholarship that was to receive his name in his First Will (1877):

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…”

Later in that will, Rhodes elaborated in greater detail upon the intention which was soon to become official British foreign policy.

“The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labor and enterprise, and especially the occupation by British settlers of the entire continent of Africa, the Holy land, the valley of Euphrates, the islands of Cyprus and Candia, the whole of South America, the Islands of the Pacific not heretofore possessed by Great Britain, the whole of the Malay archipelago, the seaboard of China and Japan, the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire. The consolidation of the whole empire, the inauguration of a system of colonial representation in the Imperial parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the empire”

The “recovery of the United States” should seriously resonate with anyone with doubts over the role of the British Empire’s ambition to undo the international effects of the American Revolution and should also cause honest citizens to reconsider what nationalist Presidents like John F. Kennedy and Charles de Gaulle were actually struggling against when they stood up to the power structures of NATO and the Deep State. This should be kept in mind as one thinks of the British-steered networks that ran the assassinations of Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King in 1968, the imprisonment of Lyndon LaRouche in 1988 and the attempted Russia-Gating of Donald Trump in 2019.

*All Reid quotes are taken from Escott Reid, Couchiching and the Birth of NATO by Cameron Campbell, published by the Atlantic Council of Canada. A fuller picture of the Milner-Massey Round Table Group and Cecil Rhodes can be found in the Canadian Patriot Review #18 and 19 accessible at www.canadianpatriot.org and on Amazon.com.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Italy’s Embrace of the Silk Road: A hope for all of Europe

Xi Jinping has carried the Belt and Road Initiative a program into the heart of Europe as a lifeline for all patriots who wish to survive the coming financial collapse.

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

It is no secret that the rise of the Belt and Road Initiative has created a positive dynamic for international relations which has seriously challenged the western technocratic system which has come to dominate the Trans-Atlantic region under a financial and bureaucratic dictatorship.

While many branches of the Belt and Road Initiative which officially united with Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union in 2015, have manifested itself across Europe in the form of rail lines and ports, to this day no actual agreement has been reached between European powers and China. As of President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe from May 22-28 have demonstrated, there is for the first time a sense that the post-industrial society dominant in the west since the 1971 floating of the dollar, is no longer the dismal fate of nations. Xi Jinping has carried the Belt and Road Initiative a program into the heart of Europe as a lifeline for all patriots who wish to survive the coming financial collapse.  As of Saturday March 23, the first G7 country has officially joined this program, with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte signing his nation onto the historic Memorandum of Understanding with China which itself creates a great precedent for other nations caught within the Euro cage to join.

The MOU stated: “The Parties will work together within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to translate mutual complementary strengths into advantages for practical cooperation and sustainable growth, supporting synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and priorities identified in the Investment Plan for Europe and the Trans-European Networks, bearing in mind discussions in the EU China Connectivity Platform.”

After signing the MOU, Conte made the point that the 10 economic agreements and 18 institutional agreements reached between China and Italy amount to $23 billion, but more important that the money, the agreement carries a new set of “operating procedures” into Italy’s world which tie money to the long term growth of the real economy rather than short term fluctuations of the London-Wall Street controlled markets. It is this new set of rules uncontrolled by western technocrats that keeps the oligarchy up at night. Italy’s Minister for Economic Development Luigi Di Maio stated: “today is for us a very important day, in which the Made in Italy is winning, Italian firms are winning. We made a step to help our economy to grow. Italy came first with China.”

While the US National Security Council attacked this MOU days before Xi’s visit stating that it gives “legitimacy to China’s predatory approach”, La Trobe Asia’s Executive Director Euan Graham made the point that there was no choice since the European Union has no policy but austerity to demand of its members. Graham stated “It’s not hard to fathom Italy’s motives, since much of the country is literally crumbling at the seams.”

A Flank on France

By Sunday March 24, Xi Jinping found himself in France meeting with Emmanuel Macron and signing $63.6 billion of deals, but unlike the case of Italy, no similar MOU to join the Belt and Road Initiative was achieved. Soon thereafter the two heads of state were joined by Angela Merkel and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker in an unannounced meeting. Regardless of Macron’s resistance to join the BRI, it was a brilliant success and demonstrated how China’s response to the hostility often presented by the NATO-led western alliance has been to respond with olive branches and good will at every turn. In an op-ed titled Move Together Towards Common Development published in Le Figaro, President Xi wrote:

“I take great delight to see that the China-France relationship is beaming with vigor and spring. On this visit, I will bring with me goodwill toward France. Such goodwill is based on the admiration both from the Chinese people and from myself for the splendid history and culture and the unique charm that France has to offer. It is also inspired by how our two great cultures have engaged and illuminated each other….”

After calling for scientific, nuclear power, and aerospace cooperation and collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative President Xi ended his op-ed with: “We need to join hands to tackle challenges, promote global prosperity and stability and build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

China knows that the western banking system is on the verge of a collapse much greater than anything which struck in 2008 and they know that as that reality hits, the desire for real policies that carry real development, growth and survival of the PHYSICAL (rather than merely monetary) aspects of the economy will become a priority for nations of the west. This is a reality which the utopian technocrats attempting to manage a crumbling system like the gods of Olympus cannot deal with, and a reality which should empower citizens across the world to organize for a better world founded on cooperation, common development and long term thinking.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

A Great Project for South American Sovereignty is Destroyed, But the Fight for a Multipolar World Continues

Following the Ukraine coup script.
The Duran

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

Submitted by For Sanity in World Affairs:

In 2008, Venezuela was one of the main instigators of a new structure, the Union of South American Nations, or UNASUR, aimed at uniting and integrating South America as an independent bloc of truly sovereign countries.

The organisation thus hoped to constitute a credible counterweight to the dominance of the US over the Western hemisphere and mirrored the establishment of homologous structures in the Eurasian space, such as the Eurasian Union or the Shanghai Organisation for Cooperation. Its Constitutive Treaty outlines the goal “to achieve a multipolar, balanced and just world”, a vision then shared by most of the Southern continent’s leaders.

In the first few years of its existence, the bloc was working successfully towards greater integration in terms of regional trade, migration, foreign policy and even defence. It was increasingly perceived as an emerging geopolitical force. UNASUR was widely expected to become one of the main pillars of a future multipolar world.

The destruction of an independent bloc

Today, the organisation is in ruins. Ecuador, where UNASUR’s headquarters are located, announced two week ago that it was leaving the group, following six other countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru – who suspended their membership in April last year.

And finally, these seven countries, which together hold 88% of South America’s population and the bulk of its economy, met in Chile’s capital Santiago last Friday to set up an alternative organisation, PROSUR, aimed at replacing UNASUR.

PROSUR is no “union” or “community of states”. In its six-point declaration signed on Friday, it is simply referred to as a “space”. Chilean President Piñera described it as “an instance to be able to dialogue, to be able to coordinate [South American policies]”, and as “a forum without ideologies… but [with] a total commitment to freedom, democracy and human rights”.

So instead of a strong bloc for a sovereign, independent South America, we now have a forum for giving lessons on “democracy and human rights”. This must sound like music to the ears of the US State Department.

The Gang of Seven

The countries involved had already long been ganging up on Venezuela, supporting the US-sponsored coup attempt by declaring self-proclaimed interim president Guaidó the legitimate president of Venezuela. In 2017, all but Ecuador had joined other US-friendly states from Central and North America to form the Lima Group, an anti-Maduro coalition aimed at finding its own solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

Interestingly, the seven states have all undergone significant political changes in the last few years, bringing in new leaders with policies closely aligned to those of the US.

A pattern: independent leaders eliminated through unproven corruption allegations

First, left-wing President Fernando de Lugo of Paraguay, was impeached in 2012 in a process condemned as illegal by nearly all Latin American countries. His relationship with the US had been tense ever since he had opposed US military presence in his country.

But soon the leaders of South America’s two greatest economies, Brazil’s Dina Rousseff and Argentina’s Cristina Fernando de Kirchner, both strong supporters of multipolarism and national sovereignty, became the targets of massive media campaigns aimed at tarnishing their reputation with allegations of corruption.

On a background of anticorruption protests, Rousseff was impeached in 2016 in a process described by many as a coup, with her successor – the former vice-president – overseeing a significant reorientation of the country’s national and international policies. Rousseff’s predecessor Lula was the clear favourite to win the 2018 presidential election, but he was jailed at the start of the campaign following the same dubious anti-corruption investigations, and therefore barred from running. The consequence was the election as president of US-aligned, Donald-Trump worshipper, Brazilian-military-dictatorship nostalgic Bolsonaro.

In Argentina, the campaign against Cristina Fernando de Kirchner led to a wave of protests and helped US-friendly Mauricio Macri win the Presidential election in October 2015 and the ongoing investigations have now seriously undermined CFK’s chances of returning at the next election in 2020, despite her legendary popularity among ordinary Argentinians.

In Ecuador, President Correa was succeeded by his vice-president Lenin Moreno in May 2017, after winning an election where he promised continuity with his predecessor’s policies. However, once in power, Moreno unexpectedly turned his back on his predecessor’s legacy and engaged in a wide-ranging policy of “de-Correization”, mending relations with the US and joining the ranks of Venezuela’s opponents. Correa was forced into exile in Belgium after being subjected to police investigation and more recently a court order for his arrest.

In Peru, left-wing President Humala also had a friendly attitude towards Venezuela under Chavez, even though his relations with the country turned lukewarm after Maduro took office. However, he remained a strong believer in South American independence and integration. In early 2016 he became the subject of allegations of corruption, which helped his opponent defeat him in the May presidential election. Humala and his wife were arrested and jailed without trial in 2017, then released after nine months. They are still awaiting trial.

Finally, in 2018, staunchly pro-US, right-wing presidents Piñera and Duque took office in Chile and Colombia. They became the leading promoters of the PROSUR idea.

The pattern of unproven criminal allegations against left-leaning, US-critical, pro-sovereignty South American leaders should raise serious concern. It strongly contributed to the complete transformation of the continent’s political landscape, which in turn led to the sabotage of the geopolitically highly significant UNASUR project as well as to the recent onslaught on Venezuela by the leaders of neighbouring states.

A plan for violent regime change in Venezuela

Regime change in Venezuela, a country with an alternative model of development and an outspoken leader strongly opposed to US domination, would have been the cherry on the cake in the political reshaping of the region. In this case, however, only a heavier-handed approach had any chance of success.

Not only was there a long-lasting media campaign demonising the government and criminal allegations against the president, combined with mass street protests. In this case the protests were to turn violent, leading to deaths which could be blamed on the government. An alternative, opposition government had to be set up, ready to seize power at the appropriate time.

The way the events unfolded bore striking resemblance to the process leading to the overthrow of Ukraine’s President Yanukovich in 2014. In both cases, there was a strong national and international media campaign demonising the president with accusations of corruption and criminal abuse of power – Yanukovich and Maduro were supposedly “dictators” who needed to be toppled by a people’s revolution. In both countries, radical, violent groups joined the protests and attacked the police forces, causing deaths on both sides, which allowed the media of the US, EU and their local allies to denounce the president as a murderer.

Following the Ukraine coup script

Even more remarkably, in both instances the newly appointed parliamentary presidents (Turchinov and Guaidó) proclaimed themselves “interim president” in total breach of their countries’ constitutions, and yet both were quickly recognised by an overwhelming majority of Western leaders as the legitimate presidents of their respective countries.

On the day of the Ukrainian coup in February 2014, many members of parliament, realising they had been betting on the wrong horse, decided to switch sides, or conveniently stayed at home, enabling Ukrainian nationalist Turchinov to be elected President of the Rada (Ukrainian House of Parliament). Then, alleging that Yanukovich had vacated his position as president, a majority in the Rada voted to impeach President Yanukovich (ignoring the procedures requiremed by the Ukrainian constitution) and Turchinov was consequently declared interim president of Ukraine.

The parallel with Venezuela in 2019 is uncanny. On January 5th, Guaidó became president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly (a body elected in 2015 but whose powers had been officially transferred to the Constituent Assembly, elected in 2017), then on January 23rd announced that as the country no longer had a legitimate president, he was declaring himself interim president.

US State Security Adviser John Bolton even called on President Maduro to flee the country while it was still possible. Was he simply reading the next line in the playscript used in Ukraine in 2014, when Yanukovich fled the country to Russia as his private residence was being attacked by armed gangs?

Unlike the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014, the US-sponsored coup attempt in Venezuela seems to have failed. President Maduro did not flee and is still firmly in power, determined to prevent North American imperialists and their servants from eliminating one of the region’s last bastions of resistance to their rule, the sovereign Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In contrast to Yanukovich, Maduro was able to mobilise hundreds of thousands of his supporters to take to the streets in defence of their government (a fact hardly reported by Western media), while the armed forces, despite strong international and internal pressure, including threats of post-coup reprisals, refused to give up their loyalty to the president.

Geopolitics: eliminating threats to the unipolar world

Another significant similarity between the two events lies in the geopolitical background. Both Venezuela and Ukraine until the 2014 coup were countries with a potential to play a significant role in the construction of a multipolar world. Venezuela was the main engine behind UNASUR, or what remained of it.

In Ukraine, The Maidan protests broke out when Yanukovich postponed his signature of the Association Agreement with the EU, as the Ukrainian leader realised this would lead to a collapse in the economically vital (especially to East Ukraine) trade with Russia. Russia was still trying to woo Ukraine into the Eurasian Union (an economic union bringing together several former members of the USSR).

The US determination to sabotage such attempts to build independent structures counterbalancing the power of the Western bloc was revealed in late 2012 in a candid statement by then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who declared that Russia’s attempt to build the Eurasian Union was an attempt to “re-sovietize the region”, and the Americans were “[working] out ways to slow down or prevent it” – a frank assertion of the USA’s imperial right to control the destiny of former Soviet states.

Naturally, Ukraine would have constituted an important part of the original Eurasian Union project. Future membership of the new structure was viewed favourably by most Ukrainians in late 2012, according to opinion polls. However, less than a year later, thousands of people were out in the streets of Kiev in protest, standing up for a so-called “European choice” as an alternative to the Eurasian option. They were egged on by scores of American and European politicians, including the US ambassador, as well as financial support. As a result, the West was able to add Ukraine – or at least the bulk of its territory – to the list of its proudest conquests, and significantly weaken the potential of the Eurasian Union.

Countries wishing to become truly independent, or to preserve their sovereignty in today’s unipolar world, can only reach their goals by joining forces. UNASUR, the Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS group of countries could all constitute pillars of a future multipolar world, with truly independent, sovereign states and alliances, free from outside intervention and control.

The “reconquest of the Americas” described above, together with the recent conquest of Ukraine by the Western bloc, represent severe blows to the endeavour to build a multipolar world. Brazil’s geopolitical reorientation weakened both UNASUR and BRICS at once.

The need for unity against global Western imperialism

As we commemorate 20 years since the brutal attack on Yugoslavia by NATO forces starting on March 24th, 1999, following years of Western support for the country’s gradual, violent dismemberment, we remember the price paid by nations who refuse to take orders from the Western masters and insist on their right to follow their own path of development.

Last week, we remembered the barbaric invasion of Iraq by the US and its allies on March 19th, 2003. And on Sunday we will recall the start of the savage attack on Libya by the US, the UK and France on March 31st, 2011.

Regardless of one’s personal assessment of Nicolas Maduro’s record as President of Venezuela, all believers in the importance a multipolar world should celebrate his country’s victory in resisting the onslaught of Western imperialism and its servants, and be thankful that the South American nation did not turn into yet another March victim of Western aggression.

The Western world, far from growing out of its centuries-long tradition of interacting with other nations in an arrogant, superior, moralistic, and imperialistic manner, is in fact becoming increasingly aggressive and intolerant of dissent as it sees its dominance threatened by the emergence of alternative, potentially independent centres of power.

And yet only such counterweights to Western domination, by setting limits to the West’s imperial behaviour, can allow for a free and independent development of the world’s various cultures, civilisations and models of development.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Violence returns to Somalia

Seven countries were declared by US Neocons for regime change as revealed by US Gen. Wesley Clark back in 2002…one of which was Somalia.
Richard Galustian

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

In Mogadishu, last week, a series of car bombs, including a truck bomb  chose four targets; a Government building, a high profile hotel and a popular restaurant including one of the main streets in Mogadishu, which represents a new offensive by Al-Shabab not seen since the massive vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) that injured and killed over 900 people nearly two years ago, in October 2017.

The bombings last week happened over consecutive days, causing last Saturday Mogadishu’s Mayor
Abdirahman Omar Osman to announce a new counter terrorism strategy to end the wave of attacks by Al-Shabaab sleeper cells thought to be hiding embedded among the local population.

“Since it’s a massive operation targeting houses across the city, we ask the public at large to exercise more patience and cooperate with the security personnel in the line of duty,” said Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman.

Starting last Saturday evening, the capital was put on ‘lockdown’ while a special unit of the Army embarked on a ‘search and destroy’ mission against the terrorists by hunting “house to house”.

The Government has promised the population that it will provide buses to those affected by disruptions caused by the inevitable road closures and security checkpoints which will be placed across the capital over the coming days and weeks.

The Mayor’s decision was announced on instructions of the Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire who convened, on Saturday morning, a emergency Cabinet meeting that discussed the new security situation in Mogadishu. The conclusion of that Cabinet meeting was to decide to conduct a massive counter offensive against Al-Shabab, the al-Qaida affiliate.

In response to that Government’s announcement of a crack down on terrorists, al-Shabab executed four men accused of spying for the British and Somali intelligence agencies on Saturday afternoon, 30th March.

Al-Shabab announced the killings on its Andalus radio station on Sunday, saying they were carried out by a firing squad in a public square in a town in the Jubba region.

Al-Shabab’s spokesperson added that its recent attacks on hotels in Mogadishu, have been part of its drive against Somali intelligence agents and other government officials who regularly stay in the hotels targeted.

“We don’t attack every hotel in Mogadishu, but those specific ones (hotels) attacked by Mujahideen fighters have got specific features meriting them for attacks,” said Al-Shabab’s Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, on the terrorist’s radio station.

A consequence of these executions means that the Somali government, is considering imposing a state of emergency and martial law in Mogadishu.

The limited number of Kenyan forces present in Somalia have decided to start a withdrawal of their personnel who were part of the multinational African Union (AU) forces, due to these increased attacks.

Al-Shabab, which is al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, has fought for years to impose a strict adherence of Islam in all the countries of the Horn of Africa.

Though the terrorists had lost ground in recent years, they are back with a vengeance with these renewed deadly attacks in many parts of the country, especially in Mogadishu.

Last Thursday up to 20 people were killed when Al- Shabaab, detonated a car bomb near a famous restaurant and hotel on Mogadishu’s popular Maka al Mukarama Road. Another 17 people were left wounded. According to local sources, the majority of those killed were dining in the restaurant at the time of the blast.

Earlier last Wednesday morning, the the terrorists launched an attack against a government complex in the heart of Mogadishu. The security forces were able to kill the terrorists and end the siege after some hours.

A chief impediment to peace and stability in countries where US combat troops and or Special
Forces are engaged today has been the rapid increase in numbers of multiple terrorist militias; and Somalia is no exception.

Despite the fact that the government in Somalia is now ranked by Transparency International as the world’s most corrupt country, the United States spends $900 million a year on Somalia without really anything to show for it.

Somalia’s resources are not unlimited; they spend one-third, of their $350m budget, on defense and security.

The fact that Donald Yamamoto, the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, has never visited Somalia, unusual
surely for an Ambassador, doesn’t help!

Those that wish to blame the Trump administration’s Foreign policy need to be reminded of what Gen. Wesley Clark revealed to the world was the true origin of today’s disastrous US foreign policies.

Listen to him here, which though over ten years old, still remains shocking to hear:

Wesley Clark confirms that (subtly inferring it is really a Zionist plan) the Neocon strategy, is “to take out” 7 countries, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, Somalia and Iran as laid out by Donald Rumsfeld, an arch Neocon and the then Secretary of Defense, in 2001.

So it isn’t a Trump’s idea but he, like Obama before him, are just following the Neocon agenda set back in 2001.

So readers understand who Wesley Clark is, for those that don’t know, it should be realised he is a much respected retired four-star General of the United States Army.

Clark has also a notable academic background in addition to his distinguished military one. He was a Rhodes Scholar attending the University of Oxford where he earned a master’s degree in economics, and later graduated from the Command and General Staff College with a master’s degree in military science. Clark spent 34 years in the Army and the Department of Defense, receiving many military decorations, several honorary knighthoods, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Therefore we can only expect a major escalation of violence in Somalia (and other countries) over the coming months unless Trump ends the regime policies set by Neocons and former colleague of Rumsfeld like John Bolton et al.

It is not only Al-Shabab that uses firing squad’s to destroy its enemies.

There has been a sudden increase in summary executions in Somalia under the overall leadership of President Farmajo, a dual Somali-US citizen, which has come to the attention of human rights groups and the international community.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending