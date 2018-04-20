Taking Trump’s lead, Romania moves embassy to Jerusalem

Romania appears to be following in the footsteps of their favourite American celebrity, Donald Trump.

When it comes to scoring some browning points, moving your embassy to Jerusalem is a great way of showing your devotion towards your Western allies and their policies.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, came out with the announcement on Thursday that Romania will be joining the US, Honduras, and Guatemala in transferring their Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

As a bonus, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is even declaring that he’s willing to offer ‘preferential treatment’ to the first 10 countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

Romania will soon move its embassy to Jerusalem, Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Chamber of Deputies and a member of Romania’s ruling party said Thursday. Speaking in an interview with the Romanian TV channel ANTENA 3, Dragnea revealed that the decision was made Wednesday night. Romania will become the fourth country to move its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in a speech to diplomats at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem Thursday that more countries were on the way. He said preferential treatment would be given to the first 10 countries that move their embassies. “One way to advance peace is to move your embassies here,” Netanyahu told the diplomats. “President Trump’s decision to move his embassy here says simply that peace must be based on truth. Recognizing reality is the path to build peace.” Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely flew to Romania on April 10 in what her office described as the first leg of a campaign to persuade countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem. Hotovely met in Bucharest with Romania’s prime minister and foreign minister, as well as with the heads of both houses of the parliament, including Dragnea. She welcomed Dragnea’s announcement Thursday night and said it was clear from her meetings in Romania that the move was on the way.

And if you call in the new few months, there might even be a two for one special, as Israeli media will also present your nation in a very positive light! Don’t Wait! Act now!

Additionally, Nikki Haley will be ‘keeping score’ of those nations who also come to the party and ‘do the right thing’ by recognizing that the Levant rightfully belong to Israel, and that Palestinians are encroaching on their rights by living on their land. The US may also promise a few arms deals, and an American base, to serve as a deterrent against ‘Russian aggression’, but only if you act now!

