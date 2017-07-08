Syria pays tribute to Kim Il-Sung on anniversary of his passing

North Korea has marked the anniversary of the passing of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung. In addition to being the modern founder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Kim Il-sung is also widely regarded as the philosophical and spiritual founder of the nation and a war hero.

It was Kim Il-Sung who developed North Korea’s guiding ideology of Juche which combines Marxist-Leninism with traditional and modern Korean values.

Under Kim Il-Sung, North Korea established good relations with many Arab countries including the Syrian Arab Republic. While the anniversary of Kim Il-Sung’s passing goes largely unremarked in much of the world outside of North Korea, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic has sent a message of fraternal greetings to Pyongyang on this day.

The statement from Damascus is reproduced below in its entity,