Syria pays tribute to Kim Il-Sung on anniversary of his passing

North Korea has marked the anniversary of the passing of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung. In addition to being the modern founder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Kim Il-sung is also widely regarded as the philosophical and spiritual founder of the nation and a war hero.
It was Kim Il-Sung who developed North Korea’s guiding ideology of Juche which combines Marxist-Leninism with traditional and modern Korean values.
Under Kim Il-Sung, North Korea established good relations with many Arab countries including the Syrian Arab Republic. While the anniversary of Kim Il-Sung’s passing goes largely unremarked in much of the world outside of North Korea, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic has sent a message of fraternal greetings to Pyongyang on this day.
The statement from Damascus is reproduced below in its entity,
“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the passing away of President Kim Il-sung, who established the modern DPRK, the Korean People’s Army, and he fought against the colonisation and hegemony.
The Late President was a prominent early leader of the Korean resistance as he participated in the struggle till achieving the independence of his country and liberating it from the Japanese colonization in 1945.
President Il-sung thwarted all the imperialistic attempts to divide the Korean Peninsula as he led the struggle for reuniting the country.
In 1950, the US launched an aggressive war against the DPRK and it continued till 1953, yet, DPRK, led by Late President Il-sung, was able to remain steadfast to move later to the stage of construction and development in different economic and industrial domains based on its capabilities and self-potentials.
Despite of all the changes witnessed across the world in the seventies and eighties of the past century, President Il-sung remained adhered to the independence, principles and stances of the DPRK in rejection of the imperialistic hegemony and in support of the issues of global emancipation.
President Il-sung was also able to build a defensive basis for the DPRK and he notably developed the Korean People’s Army to become a fort that defends the country, and he also worked on establishing the Socialism in a way that allowed the country to achieve a significant progress.
He was well- known for his stances in support of the national liberation movements in many countries, particularly in East Asia, Africa, and Latin America, in addition to his principled stances towards the Arab issues, on top the Palestinian issue”.