State-owned Saudi television shows animation of Saudi fighters downing a Qatari passenger jet (VIDEO)

Many have called the video an unnecessary threat.

While the political and diplomatic dispute between Qatar and its opponents in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE and Egypt appears to have predictably solidified into a medium term ‘cold war in the desert’, the propaganda war continues at full throttle.

A recent video produced by Saudi state-owned television channel al-Arabiya shows an animation in which a Saudi fighter jet fires on a commercial jet from Qatar that strays into Saudi airspace, from which all Qatari aviation is banned.

The video has elisisted wide condemnation online but it is still being shown on al-Arabiya.

Now watch the offending video which many feel is a provocation and threat against Qatar.