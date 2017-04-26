South Koreans protest movement of US THAAD Missile System

In a further sign that the political climate of South Korea has turned increasingly anti-American/anti-militaristic since the impeachment and arrest of President Park in March of this year, South Koreans took to the streets to protest the arrival of the US THAAD Missile System in North Gyeongsang Province.

The THAAD system arrived in the country in March and is now being positioned at its permanent installation point in Seongju in the south east of the country.

The Duran has previously published a piece speculating that increased pressure from the US directed to North Korea, may actually be an attempt to meddle in the South Korean political process as special Presidential elections are to take place on the 9th of May. A war could possibly dispute those elections.

Initial reports state that 200 people blocked the entrance to the site where THAAD will be set-up and over 8,000 locals came out to protest. Local police who were escorting the US military convoy came under attack from outraged locals.

One must consequently question the following: with US rhetoric constantly stating how little the North Korean’s support their government. How much do South Korean’s support their government?

새벽 4시 45분, 주민들과 교무님들, 지킴이들 모두 고착당한 채로 #사드 들어갔습니다 pic.twitter.com/u1xzaAvIhj — 참여연대 (@peoplepower21) April 25, 2017