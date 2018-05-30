Salisbury Medical team that saved the Skripals admits no prior experience with treating patients with exposure to nerve agents

The medical team at the Salisbury hospital which treated the Skripals, and Police Officer Bailey, has come out about their experience in treating this case.
They admit that their experience with treating patients who have been exposed to military grade nerve agents, prior to Bailey and the Skripals, was zero.
But somehow, an exposure that usually kills people almost immediately after contact, in this case, not only failed in doing so, but the successful, miraculous, treatment by this medical team managed to release not one, not two, but three patients with exposure to Novichok class nerve agent exposure without significant, lasting, physical damage, at least insofar as has been reported or indicated.
This team learns quick, and has to definitely be considered among the world’s best.
Euronews reports:
When two Russians were poisoned in the sleepy English cathedral city of Salisbury, the community was faced with a unique and unknown threat. A highly toxic, military-grade nerve agent had been used to try and kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
The Fraught Cold War History of #Novichok #SkripalCase https://t.co/VHbxjowp5h
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 26, 2018
Written off for dead, they were saved by staff at the local hospital.
“When we first were aware this was a nerve agent, we were expecting them not to survive. We would try all our therapies. We would ensure the best clinical care. But all the evidence was there that they would not survive,” says Salisbury Hospital’s Intensive Care consultant Dr. Stephen Jukes.
Shomething to hide…?
What better way to obstruct any future @OPCW probe into source of #novichok used on Sergei & Yulia #Skripal than to bulldoze the Russian research facility that the UK suspects of having produced the stuff https://t.co/QvrFC3fnDw
— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) April 28, 2018
“There was a real concern as to how big could this get. Have we just gone from having two index patients to having something that actually could become all-consuming and involve many casualties? Because we really didn’t know at that point,” says Salisbury’s Director of Nursing Lorna Wilkinson.
“We have a total world experience of treating three patients for the effects of Novichok poisoning. And I think it’s safe to say we’re still learning,” concludes Salisbury’s Medical Director Dr. Christine Blanshard.
UK says “former” #Russian🇷🇺spy “Gordon” aka Mihails Savickis was behind the #Novichok attack on Sergei #Skripal.
“He is a very intelligent, educated, ambitious & RUTHLESS person…handsome & personable & was quickly able to win a stranger’s trust.”😳https://t.co/BuqjG64EGB
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 23, 2018
The Skripals managed to survive long enough to have a beer and a casual lunch before taking a stroll in the park, where they were found unresponsive on a bench.
The police, who apparently, and correctly, presumed that this was due to a nerve agent attack, ordered procedures to be followed throughout the area and transported the Skripals to the hospital, where the staff expertly treated the Skripals in a manner consistent with with exposure to military grade nerve agents, saving their lives, and that of one police officer.
Truly a miraculous feat for a medical team which didn’t have experience with such a dire and exceedingly rare situation.
Henceforward, this is why if something ever happens to me and I’m found unresponsive, I’m wearing a medical bracelet giving instructions to fly me straight to Salisbury, because they are capable of miraculous results.
Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?
As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.
Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.
Loading…