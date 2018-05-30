Salisbury Medical team that saved the Skripals admits no prior experience with treating patients with exposure to nerve agents

The medical team at the Salisbury hospital which treated the Skripals, and Police Officer Bailey, has come out about their experience in treating this case.

They admit that their experience with treating patients who have been exposed to military grade nerve agents, prior to Bailey and the Skripals, was zero.

But somehow, an exposure that usually kills people almost immediately after contact, in this case, not only failed in doing so, but the successful, miraculous, treatment by this medical team managed to release not one, not two, but three patients with exposure to Novichok class nerve agent exposure without significant, lasting, physical damage, at least insofar as has been reported or indicated.

This team learns quick, and has to definitely be considered among the world’s best.

Euronews reports:

The Skripals managed to survive long enough to have a beer and a casual lunch before taking a stroll in the park, where they were found unresponsive on a bench.

The police, who apparently, and correctly, presumed that this was due to a nerve agent attack, ordered procedures to be followed throughout the area and transported the Skripals to the hospital, where the staff expertly treated the Skripals in a manner consistent with with exposure to military grade nerve agents, saving their lives, and that of one police officer.

Truly a miraculous feat for a medical team which didn’t have experience with such a dire and exceedingly rare situation.

Henceforward, this is why if something ever happens to me and I’m found unresponsive, I’m wearing a medical bracelet giving instructions to fly me straight to Salisbury, because they are capable of miraculous results.

